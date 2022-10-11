Best Arlo camera deals in Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Arlo wireless camera deals are a major focus of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in 2022. After all, they’re the best in the business but they’re quite expensive. We told you about many of the benefits and shortcomings of Arlo cameras in our recent Reolink security camera system review. Long story short, unless you want wired cameras, Arlo is the best choice for most people.

The biggest barrier is Arlo’s high prices. But for Amazon’s massive Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, several best-selling Arlo wire-free cameras are down to the lowest prices of the year!

Featured deals in this article:

For Prime Day, prices start at $79.99 for the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera. That matches this popular model’s lowest price yet. Also, other popular cameras like the Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Ultra 2 have even bigger discounts.

In this article, we’ll show you all the best Prime Early Access Sale Arlo camera deals you can get on October 11 and October 12.

Prime Early Access Sale Arlo camera sales 2022

First, the popular Arlo Video Doorbells are on sale for $179.99, a $20 discount. Video doorbells are obviously extremely popular these days. Ring makes several good options, but why get a Ring model if you have an Arlo system?

If you want to spend even less, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell is down to $149!

We love this wire-free video doorbell because you can connect it to your existing doorbell wiring if you want. Or, if that seems like too much of a chore, you can just mount it and connect wirelessly.

Arlo Video Doorbells Price: $179.99

Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell - HD Video, 180° View, Night Vision, 2 Way Audio, Direc… List Price: $199.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $50.00 (25%)

Moving on to Arlo cameras you can place anywhere, there are two fantastic deals on models that fall under the Essential brand.

First, the Arlo Indoor Essential Camera is on sale for $79.99, down from $100. Then, on top of that, you can get Arlo Essential Spotlight Cameras on sale for just $99.99 each.

That’s a truly incredible price for a wire-free camera this good. It’s a $30 discount and it’s one of the best Prime Early Access Sale Arlo deals of 2022.

Arlo Essential Indoor Camera Price: $79.99

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera Price: $99.99

Arlo Pro 4 and Arlo Ultra 2 deals

Now, it’s time to move on to Arlo’s premium wire-free camera models that are discounted for the Prime Early Access Sale

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight is one of the best and newest wire-free camera models from Arlo. It’s terrific, but it’s priced at $200 for a single camera.

During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you’ll pay just $159.99 for an Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight camera. That matches this model’s lowest price ever!

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera - 1/3 Pack - Wireless Security, 2K Video & HDR, Color Night Vision,… Price: $159.99

In addition to that great deal, there are two more sales you should take advantage of.

One is the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera – 2 Camera Security System, which retails for a whopping $600. During the Prime Early Access Sale, however, that Arlo setup is down to $449.99.

Additionally, the $250 Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is down to $229.99, matching the lowest price of 2022.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera - 2 Camera Security System - Wireless, 4K Video & HDR, Color Nigh… Price: $449.99

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera - Wireless Security, 2K Video & HDR, Color Night Vision, 2 Way Aud… Price: $229.99

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12.

