Best Vitamix blender deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

People are using Amazon’s big 2-day sale to buy all sorts of kitchen appliances. There are so many spectacular deals, but Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale discounts on Vitamix blenders are particularly impressive in 2022.

Incredibly, prices start at just $174.97 for the super-popular Vitamix ONE blender that normally sells for $250!

Featured deals in this article:

Vitamix makes the best professional-grade blenders

Everyone knows the Vitamix brand these days. The company makes the best professional-grade blenders on the market. Restaurants use them, smoothie shops use them, and professional chefs use them at home.

Now you’re going to start using one at home, too. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale deals on Vitamix blenders, there are more than a half-dozen models on sale at the best prices of 2022!

Vitamix blender deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

The hottest deal of 2022 is going to be the Vitamix ONE blender. This is already one of the most affordable Vitamix blenders. It’s still pricey at $250, but it’s not as expensive as Vitamix’s more well-known models.

$250 is a fair price, but right now you can get one for just $174.97. That’s the best Prime Early Access Sale Vitamix deal you’ll find in 2022.

Vitamix ONE, Black List Price: $239.98 Price: $174.97 You Save: $65.01 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anyone looking for a big upgrade should also check out the Vitamix 5200 Blender. It’s by far the most popular mid-range Vitamix blender, and it’s on sale at a great price.

This popular model retails for $550. It’s definitely a professional-grade blender and it’s worth every penny at that price. But during the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, you can get yours for $349.95 thanks to Amazon’s Vitamix Blender deals.

That’s the lowest price of the year so far by a wide margin.

Vitamix Series Blender Price: $349.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, there are two phenomenal deals for anyone who wants the best of the best.

The Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender is a $630 beast that does it all. It’s truly the creme de la creme, offering power and performance that’s unmatched. For the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, you can save a whopping $230 and pick up this pro-grade blender for just $449.95.

Or, take things one step further with the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender. This $650 workhorse has all the bells and whistles as well as smart connectivity. During Amazon’s big Prime sale, it’s $50 off.

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Blac… List Price: $629.95 Price: $449.95 You Save: $180.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Brushed Stainl… List Price: $649.99 Price: $599.95 You Save: $50.04 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here are the rest of Amazon’s Vitamix blender deals for the Prime Early Access Sale. Remember, these sales prices are only valid on October 11-12.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender Professional-Grade Container, Slate Price: $299.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vitamix 068051 FoodCycler FC-50, 2L Capacity, Grey List Price: $399.95 Price: $349.95 You Save: $50.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vitamix Ascent A2300 Blender, Red Price: $449.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vitamix Professional Series Blender Price: $399.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Gr… Price: $599.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

