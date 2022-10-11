Best Fall Prime Day 2022 air fryer deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Everybody knows that Prime Day is huge for big-ticket items such as TVs and laptops. Of course, it’s also big for other popular products that tend to be pricey. And kitchen appliances are always at or near the top of people’s lists ahead of the holidays. And there’s no question that Fall Prime Day air fryer deals in 2022 are better than we’ve ever seen before.

Some of these prices are so low, it’s almost as if someone made a mistake!

Air fryers have grown so popular in recent years. In fact, among our readers, they’re even more popular than Instant Pots lately. That’s a remarkable feat when you consider how popular Instant Pots always are.

So many people are planning to give an air fryer as a Christmas or Chanukah gift this year. Also, there are plenty of people out there looking to get a new model for themselves. If you’ve been waiting for prices to drop, Fall Prime Day air fryer deals for 2022 are finally here. All the top brands are on sale including Instant Vortex, Cosori, Ninja, DASH, and more.

Here, we’re going to show you all the best air fryer deals of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022.

Fall Prime Day air fryer deals 2022

There are a million different air fryer models out there. What’s more, many of them are actually quite impressive. There are tons of high-quality models across every price point. You definitely don’t need to spend a fortune to get a solid air fryer.

And now, thanks to all the fantastic Fall Prime Day air fryer deals out there, you can save even more money!

While it’s true that there are countless high-quality options out there, a few brands always bubble to the top. In this roundup, we’re going to focus on the best deals from top brands including Instant Brands (the maker of Instant Pots), Ninja, Cosori, DASH, and more.

Instant Vortex air fryer deals

Fall Prime Day Instant Pot deals could never be complete without some great air fryer deals. After all, Instant’s Vortex lineup has become so popular lately.

Prices start at just $74.99 for the Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer which normally sells for $100. But you can save even more if you opt for an upgraded model.

The $140 Instant Vortx 5.7Qt air fryer oven is on sale for just $89.99, which is a new all-time low price. This model also happens to be one of the most popular Instant Vortex air fryers ever.

Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo, From the Makers of Instant Pot, Customizable Smart C… List Price: $139.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $50.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Instant Vortex Pro air fryer is also on sale. This model is much bigger with 10 quarts of capacity. It retails for $170, but it’s only $109.99 until the end of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer, 10 Quart, 9-in-1 Rotisserie and Convection Oven, From the Makers… List Price: $169.99 Price: $109.99 You Save: $60.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

There are a few more models on sale as well, and you’ll find them all right here:

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1Air Fryer Oven Price: $74.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer Price: $109.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Omni ,Convection Oven, Roaster, Reheater, Fits a 12" Pizza Oven, Includes Free App… Price: $129.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Crisp deals

Also of note, Instant Pot with built-in air frying is also on sale for Fall Prime Day 2022.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is down to just $169.99, which is an all-time low price. This model has plenty of capacity thanks to 6 quarts of space. It also has 11 different cooking modes, including a built-in air fryer!

You can also step up to the Instant Pot Pro Crisp that comes in a sleek black color. It retails for a whopping $270, but it’s down to $189.99 in Amazon’s Instant Pot Fall Prime Day deal.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Large 6Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker Combo with Multico… Price: $169.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo with Multicooker Lid… List Price: $269.99 Price: $189.99 You Save: $80.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja Fall Prime Day 2022 air fryer deals

Ninja air fryers are nearly as popular as Instant models. And there are plenty of great Ninja air fryer deals available right now.

First up, the Ninja Air Fryer AF101 is the most-searched-for air fryer on the internet. It’s an awesome, compact 4-quart model that fits well on any countertop. People love it so much — 34,000 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong!

Thanks to Amazon’s Ninja Fall Prime Day deals for 2022, you can get one right now for only $69.99.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates, for Quick, Easy Meals, 4 Quar… List Price: $129.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $60.00 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Here are the other Ninja air fryer models that are on sale right now:

Ninja Digital Air Fry Countertop Oven Price: $169.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Indoor Grill/Griddle Combo, use Opened or Closed, with Gr… Price: $219.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cosori air fryer deals

As popular as those other brands are, neither Instant nor Ninja have the #1 best-selling air fryer on Amazon. That title goes to Cosori, and there are several super-popular Cosori air fryers on sale for the Prime Early Access Sale.

Here are our favorite deals, starting with the awesome new Cosori Air Fryer Pro II, which is down to $99.98 instead of $130:

COSORI Pro Air Fryer Oven Combo, Nonstick and Dishwasher-Safe Detachable Square Basket Price: $99.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

COSORI Air Fryer Price: $99.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

COSORI Air Fryer Toaster oven XL 26.4QT, 12-in-1, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrator, Recipes & Acc… Price: $167.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven, 12-in-1 Convection Oven Countertop with Rotisserie, Stainless St… List Price: $199.99 Price: $135.99 You Save: $64.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

COSORI Air Fryer 4 Qt, Cooking for 2, Up to 450℉, 7 Cooking Functions, Smart Control, (Free App… Price: $84.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DASH air fryer deals for Fall Prime Day 2022

Last but certainly not least, we have three fantastic deals on DASH air fryers. DASH is a wildly popular brand, so these are some of the best air fryer deals for all of Fall Prime Day.

First, the DASH Tasti-Crisp air fryer is down to just $34.99 instead of $60. You can also upgrade to the DASH Tasti-Crisp Digital version for just $55.99 instead of $80.

Finally, the 6-quart DASH Deluxe air fryer is on sale for $69.99, an all-time low price. This $100 model has been a fan-favorite since it was first released, so don’t miss this great deal.

Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer + Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-stick Fry Baske… Price: $34.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DASH Digital Tasti Crisp Price: $55.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DASH with Temperature Control, Non Stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide + Auto Shut off Feature Price: $69.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

