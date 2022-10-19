Urgent air fryer recall: Popular model sold at Target, Amazon, and more poses fire hazard

The last time we saw a recall for an air fryer, the product had caused more than 100 fires due to overheating. The newest air fryer recall involves two Newair Magic Chef models. The devices can also overheat during use. But thankfully, there have been no reports of accidental fires or injuries to date.

Magic Chef Air Fryer recall

Newair issued a recall for about 11,750 air fryers that can overheat and catch fire. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared the announcement on its website.

The recall concerns two Magic Chef Air Fryer Digital Air Fryer oven models. The black variant has model number MCAF56DB. The white one has model number MCAF56DW. The fryers measure 13 inches by 15 inches by 14 inches.

Magic Chef is printed on top of the friers, and the rating label on the bottom has the Magic Chef branding along with the model number.

Newair sold the air fryer models in this recall from July 2018 through September 2020 for between $115 and $138. The product was available at Newair.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, and Target.com during the period.

It’s unclear what caused the recall action, as the CPSC announcement does not explain how the company determined that the air fryers could overheat. The recall report does not mention injuries or fire incidents. Nor does it mention any consumer complaints that might have led to an investigation.

What you should do

The company urges people to stop using the air fryer models in this recall immediately. Even if your air fryer doesn’t overheat, Newair’s decision to recall these products indicates that there’s a serious risk of overheating and fire.

If you own one of the recalled models, take photos of the rating label and send them to Newair. The company will provide instructions on how to disable the air fryer and obtain a refund in the form of a newair.com credit.

The company says that the credit amount will be $50 or the amount you paid for your air fryer, whichever is higher.

As seen above, the air fryers cost between $115 and $138. To get the credit, however, you’ll need to show your receipt.

If you don’t have proof of purchase, you’ll get the $50 credit. However, customers who bought the device online should be able to find a receipt in their email archives.

Finally, consumers should check the air fryer recall announcement at this link. Also, Newair set up a recall registration page at this link that customers can use to start processing their refunds.