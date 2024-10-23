Amazon Prime can now save you 10 cents a gallon on gas

Amazon added another method to help you recoup the cost of your annual Prime membership. On Wednesday, the company revealed that Prime members can now save $0.10 per gallon on gas at around 7,000 BP, Amoco, and AMPM gas stations across the US.

In order to take advantage of this new offer, you will first need to head to this page on Amazon’s website and click “Activate Now” to link your account to BP’s Earnify program. Once you link the two accounts, you can check the Earnify app’s store locator to find the closest gas station. When you get to the pump, you can enter a phone number or use a linked payment method to redeem the offer. You can also use the app to select which pump you’re using.

As Amazon explains, using a free Earnify account automatically applies 5¢ off per gallon. When you link an Amazon account with an active Prime membership, you will receive an additional 5¢ off for a total of 10¢ off a gallon at participating stations.

Of course, this perk does come with a cost. If you link accounts, “Amazon will share your Prime membership status, name, and email with bp for the purposes of enabling the offer.” That might be a price you’re willing to pay, but it’s worth knowing either way.

According to Amazon, the statistics suggest that the average US driver could save up to $70 per year by taking advantage of this new perk. Amazon charges $139 per year for a Prime membership, so you can effectively cut the price in half if you fill up enough.

“Additionally, Prime members can expect even more savings on transportation-related costs in the future—in 2025, Amazon plans to add an electric vehicle charging savings offer with bp pulse, bp’s electric vehicle charging business, with more details to be revealed next year,” the company adds.