Best iPhone cases for Halloween 2024

Published Oct 25th, 2024 12:37PM EDT
Image: Samrtish

Halloween is just around the corner. Whether you upgraded to the iPhone 16 or just want to give your older iPhone a spooky look, BGR selected some of the best iPhone cases so you can enjoy Halloween 2024 in style.

Smartish: Popular accessory maker Smartish has a limited edition Boo Crew case that will disappear after 10/31. That said, that’s the only opportunity to celebrate Halloween with this iPhone case. The company also offers Viva Los Muertos and Spooky Whiskers patterns that won’t disappear in a week but will offer that spooky look throughout the year.

Image source: Samrtish

Those cases offer protective air-pocket corners, super grippy texture, light and durable construction, and screen and camera protection.

CASETiFY: As always, CASETiFY offers an infinity of iPhone cases for Halloween. BGR‘s favorite choices are Boo Things, the Boo! It’s Halloween clear case, and Skulls Odd One Out. Customers can choose between several types of cases. From the “basic” Impact Case to the Ultra Bounce. Some of the options also offer different colors, so you can customize your iPhone case to match your style perfectly.

Image source: CASETiFY

Velvet Caviar: The company also has pretty Halloween-inspired cases for iPhone users. The Ghosted Pink Glitter iPhone case, Mystic Mushrooms iPhone Case, and Beetlejuice-themed cases are among the best options the accessory maker brings. The company is also offering a 20% discount with code SPOOKY.

TORRAS: Instead of offering different patterns for its cases, TORRAS has a 20% off code for those purchasing during Halloween. With the Halloween20 code, customers can get a discount on cases, screen protectors, color buttons, and more.

Wrap up

These are some of the best iPhone cases for Halloween. The selection includes MagSafe-compatible options and ultra-protective and stylish cases. BGR also has a guide highlighting some of the best iPhone 16 cases available, including offerings by Beats and other popular brands.

