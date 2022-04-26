Urgent air fryer recall: Popular Best Buy fryers have started 100 fires so far

The number one reason you’d want to buy an air fryer is to enjoy healthier meals that are still crispy and tasty. These devices can significantly reduce the amount of oil you use, which will contribute to a better diet. But air fryers use high temperatures to cook food, so you’ll also want your device to be safe to use while making those healthy meals. That’s why you should be aware of the Best Buy air fryer recall that’s currently underway.

Several Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens models risk overheating and catching fire.

Best Buy received reports of more than 100 fires in the US and Canada, including multiple injuries resulting from the use of faulty air fryers. Fire risks will always trigger product recalls, regardless of what they might be.

Best Buy air fryer recall

Best Buy issued the air fryer recall a few days ago. American consumers can find the full report at the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Canadians will see the recall announcement on Canada’s official portal for recalls and safety alerts.

The Best Buy recall involves several air fryers at risk of catching fire. The list includes Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Ovens.

The model numbers you should be on the lookout for are NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1, and NS-AFO6DSS1.

Insignia branding is found at the top or front of each unit. A rating label on the underside will also list the brand and the model number. You’ll see images of some of the recalled devices in this article. More photos are available in the official announcements.

Best Buy sold about 635,000 units in the US and 137,000 in Canada from November 2018 through February 2022. The Insignia air fryers cost between $30 and $150, depending on the model.

The retailer received 68 incident reports from US consumers and another 36 reports from Canadian buyers. Customers said the air fryer or air fryer ovens caught fire, burned, or melted.

So far, there have been seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries.

Do you own a recalled air fryer?

Best Buy urges Insignia air fryer owners who have devices from the recall to stop using them immediately.

Customers should return the faulty products to Best Buy. The retailer will issue refunds in form of credit that can be used in Best Buy retail stores and online. Customers will receive a credit of at least $50. But Best Buy will refund the entire purchase price if the amount is higher than $50.

Best Buy is already reaching out to known buyers so it can arrange returns. The company will provide prepaid shipping boxes, return labels, and instructions. Customers will not need receipts to get their refunds.

Buyers should check the full recall announcements at the CPSC or the Canadian regulator. They include additional images and full contact information for Best Buy. You might need to reach out to the retailer if you haven’t been notified directly about the recall.