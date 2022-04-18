Dollar Tree recall alert: A million hot glue guns recalled after starting 4 fires

After the Soundboks speakers recall from a few days ago, there’s another gadget that poses a fire risk. Customers should be aware of the new Dollar Tree recall for more than a million glue guns that can lead to fires. The company received seven reports of electrical malfunctions, including four fire reports and one injury.

Dollar Tree hot glue gun recall

Dollar Tree announced the recall a few days in the US and Canada. The announcement is available at the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) for US buyers. Canadians can find the recall for their country at this link.

Dollar Tree is recalling the Crafter’s Square Glue Gun. The gadget is designed to dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet, and the trigger is depressed. It can be seen in the images below.

It’s a black plastic gun with an orange trigger and tip. The glue guns have a silver UL listed label above the handle. It has “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on it.

The hot glue gun can malfunction when users plug it in. In turn, the issue can lead to fires or burn injuries. One customer mentioned in the glue gun recall sustained minor burns as a result of the malfunction. There were no reports of fires or injuries in Canada, but Dollar Tree sold most of the glue guns in the recall in the States.

Dollar Tree sold the hot glue guns from August 2020 through February 2022 in the USA. In Canada, sales started a month earlier, in July 2020. The product was available nationwide in the US in retail stores and online. About 1,025,000 units were purchased in America, compared to just 21,900 in Canada.

What you should do

Dollar Tree urges customers who purchased the hot glue guns in the recall to stop using them immediately. Owners should unplug the devices and return them to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar stores. The company will refund buyers for their recalled devices.

The company will inform buyers who purchased the device online about the recall, and it’ll offer additional instructions.

Dollar Tree sold the gadget for about $1, so it might be more convenient for some buyers to just dispose of their recalled hot glue guns. If you choose that route, you should cut the cord and attempt to recycle the faulty product rather than throwing it out with your regular trash.

As always with recalls of any kind, make sure you read the full announcement. These announcements always include official contact information for the company and for regulators. US buyers will find it on the CPSC website. Canada’s recall regulator published it at this link.