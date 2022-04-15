Bluetooth speaker recall: This popular speaker sold on Amazon can catch fire

Faulty batteries in consumer electronics can sometimes lead to accidental fires. Such issues trigger product recalls, like the well-known Galaxy Note 7 recall from a few years ago or the more recent Fitbit smartwatch recall. With that in mind, if you recently purchased any Bluetooth speakers on Amazon, you should know there’s a new recall for third-gen Soundboks Bluetooth speakers with lithium-ion batteries.

The battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Thankfully, the speakers feature a removable battery, so the issue is easy to remedy. The company will send customers a free replacement battery, as well as bonus credit that can be used for future purchases from its online store.

Soundboks Bluetooth speakers recall

Soundboks announced the Bluetooth speaker recall a few days ago. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared the announcement at this link.

The recall involves the Soundboks (Gen. 3) Bluetooth performance speakers with Batteryboks 3 lithium-ion batteries. The speakers measure 26.5 x 17 x 13 inches. The grill cover comes in various colors, including black, white, orange, red, or blue. The battery is removable from the speaker, connecting through a slot on its side.

The Soundboks speakers in the recall have unique serial numbers. They’re printed in the slot-in compartment where the removable battery sits (seen above). You’ll need the serial number when contacting Soundboks to discuss the speaker recall.

The speakers were available online at the company’s website but also from Amazon and DJ Tech Tools. Roughly 6,700 people purchased the speakers from November 2021 through February 2022. The speakers retailed for about $1,000.

What you should do

Soundboks say it has not received any reports of injuries or fires. Also, it’s unclear how the battery overheating problem came to light. But the company is urging customers to stop using the recalled speakers immediately.

You should stop using the speakers even if you haven’t noticed any overheating issues yourself. The fire risk is still there because of the faulty battery packs. Soundboks tells customers to remove the faulty unit and contact the company to receive a free battery replacement.

In addition to the replacement battery, Soundboks will offer buyers a $100 credit toward future purchases from the company’s online store. Separately, the company will provide instructions on how to properly dispose of batteries removed from the recalled speakers.

Finally, Sounboks says it has notified all known speaker owners about the recall. But you should also check out the full recall announcement at the CPSC for complete details. You’ll find additional images and contact information for Soundboks.