3 years later, X-Chair X3 is still our favorite office chair

We first published our X-Chair X3 office chair review in November 2021, nearly three years ago. Back then, we were very impressed with this model for a bunch of different reasons. It’s not cheap, of course, but it costs far less than market leaders out there like the Herman Miller Aeron, which has a base price that’s about twice as expensive as the X-Chair X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair.

Now, three years later, I want to revisit this impressive office chair. Is it still as impressive today as it was three years ago?

X-Chair X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair Rating: 4.5 Stars X-Chair’s X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair features a fantastic design and some of the best build quality we’ve ever come across.

This chair is not cheap. However, at half the price of the Herman Miller Aeron, it’s well-priced compared to its competition.

The X-Chair X3 has a supportive seat, a comfortable back, and tons of adjustable parts.

A lot can happen in three years, of course — but I won’t leave you in suspense. I’ve spent the past month revisiting the X-Chair X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair, and it’s just as impressive now as it was back when my colleague Christian de Looper reviewed it.

I’ve used the X-Chair X3 as my daily office chair for the past month. Since I’ve extensively tested more than two dozen different office chairs over the years, I certainly have plenty of expertise in this area. In this article, I’ll discuss what I love about the X-Chair X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair. I’ll also cover a few of this model’s shortcomings.

If you want a deeper dive into all the ins and outs of this office chair, be sure to read our full X-Chair X3 office chair review.

I love the design and build quality

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

As we noted in our review, this chair is very well-built, and it features premium materials from top to bottom. This is immediately apparent when you assemble it because the parts are very heavy. The base and frame are solid metal, whereas many rival office chairs use as much plastic as they can. The X-Chair X3 does use plastic on its arms, knobs, levers, and on the back, but it doesn’t feel cheap at all.

The build quality was definitely one of the first things that drew me to the chair, but the design is what kept me in it.

Lumbar support is one of the things I value most in an office chair, and the X-Chair X3 has terrific support for the lower back. X-Chair calls it “Dynamic Variable Lumbar,” and it works very well. As the name suggests, there are no adjustments needed because the lumbar support adjusts dynamically to the contour of your back. It offers plenty of support, but it’s still comfortable.

I’m also a big fan of the “A.T.R. Fabric” that X-Chair uses on the X3.

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

A.T.R. stands for “Advanced Tensile Recovery.” It’s a multilayer nylon that feels very premium. It’s nice and breathable in the back, so you don’t have to worry about heat buildup. The seat on my chair has the memory foam option, so I was concerned that it would be a bit less breathable. So far, I haven’t had any issues with heat buildup. I will note that I keep my office on the cold side, though. In user reviews online, some people have said that this chair can run a bit hot.

I will note that the memory foam seat is very firm, to the point where I was worried when I first got the chair that it would be uncomfortable. Much to my surprise, it’s a very comfortable seat despite how firm it is.

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

As we covered extensively in our review, all of the adjustable features on this chair are great. You can really fine-tune it so that it fits your body like a glove. The “SciFloat Infinite Recline” feature is also great, providing just the right amount of resistance as you recline. You can adjust the back tension using a knob on the right side under the seat, and you can also lock the chair in various reclining positions.

Spend the extra money on massage options

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

When you build your X-Chair X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair on the company’s site, you can add one of two different massage options. The first is “X-HMT Heat & massage” for $100, and the second is “ELEMAX Cooling, heat & massage” for $150.

Do yourself a favor: Spring for the upgrade.

To be honest, the massage feature doesn’t really do anything for me. There’s an insert that goes in the lumbar support on the chair, and it can vibrate when you turn it on. It’s basically like putting a vibrating cell phone on your back. Meh.

What I really love, however, are the heating and cooling features. They’re definitely worth the price of admission. The heating elements get toasty very quickly, and it feels so nice on your lower back. The cooling is even better on a hot day, as fans blow air through the fabric and into your back.

This chair isn’t ideal for shorter people

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If there’s one main complaint I have, it’s that the X-Chair X3 isn’t ideal for people on the shorter side.

Depending on how you like to position your legs and feet, this chair might not get low enough for you. My 6-foot-tall husband was even surprised at how high the chair was. When he tested it, he was most comfortable with the height set in its lowest possible position. Your mileage may vary, but it’s definitely something prospective buyers should be aware of going in.

If you’re on the shorter side, this is something to keep in mind.

Toss the user manual after you assemble it

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

My other complaint isn’t really a big deal, but it might be annoying for some: the user manual stinks. You’ll need it to assemble the X-Chair X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair, but you should probably just toss it into your recycling bin after that.

The user manual is so short, and yet it still manages to be confusing. Some of the parts are even flat-out inaccurate. Some of the levers under the seat are mislabeled, so they don’t adjust the things that the manual says they adjust. You’ll have to play around with the chair a bit, but you’ll figure it out after that.

Should you buy one?

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The answer to that question is simple: yes. The X-Chair X3 A.T.R. Management Office Chair is our favorite desk chair, and it has been for nearly three years now. It starts at $979, so it’s not cheap. But you get tremendous bang for your buck compared to rival office chairs in the premium range. For context, the Herman Miller Aeron starts at over $1,800.

People with short legs may find that this chair doesn’t get low enough. If you’re on the shorter side, you may want to try it before you buy it. If you can’t find a retailer near you that carries this model, you can still order one without too much risk. X-Chair has a 30-day return policy that you can read about on the company’s website.