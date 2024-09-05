Roborock’s new robot vacuums add tangle-free tech for brushes and lift support

At IFA 2024, Roborock unveiled five new products, most of which are robot vacuums, expanding its offering with improved technology at different price ranges. The new models include the Qrevo Curv, Qrevo Edge, Qrevo Slim, H5, and Zeo Lite.

“As we look to the future, our commitment remains steadfast—to empower our users’ lives with intelligent solutions that exemplify our user-centric philosophy. These latest developments reflect our journey and ongoing dedication to excellence, redefining what it means to maintain a clean, responsive, and harmonious living environment,” said Mr. Quan, President of Roborock.

On the Roborock Qrevo Curv and Qrevo Edge, the company is introducing the AdaptiLift Chassis, which incorporates an independently adjustable three-wheel control (left and right main wheels and omni-wheel). This allows these models to dynamically adjust up to 10mm in height.

This enhances their ability to clean various floor types in different home environments by extending cleaning coverage to include mid-to-long pile carpets and navigating double-layer thresholds up to 4 cm high, thus setting a new industry benchmark.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Roborock

These robot vacuums also get the new DuoDivide Main Brush, which has dual short bristle rollers with spiral blades designed to direct hair toward the dustbin inlet without tangling.

With 18,600Pa HyperForce Suction and FlexiArm Technology, Roborock says these robots improve cleaning efficiency. The multifunctional dock 3.0 features a 75ºC hot mop washing feature to remove almost all bacteria from the spinning mops.

For the Roborock Qrevo Slim, the company is betting on the industry’s slimmest 3D ToF navigation robot vacuums, which measures 8.2 cm high and has obstacle recognition tech.

This new technology helps the robot recognize and react to up to 73 obstacles. It also features a FlexiArm Side Brush and mop, DoRoller Riser, and 11,000Pa suction with dock capabilities similar to those of the other models.

Image source: Roborock

Roborock H5 is a cordless handheld vacuum with a suction power of 158AW that weighs 1.82kg with the motorized mini brush attached. It features nine-cyclone dust separation tech and a five-stage filtration system, ensuring a greater level of cleanliness for your house.

Image source: Roborock

Lastly, Roborock’s Zeo Lite is an all-in-one intelligent washer-dryer. This model features the world’s first Zeo-cycle drying technology, which utilizes Zeo Lite’s superior water vapor absorption capacity to protect delicate fabrics without extreme heat. The AI-controlled, moderate temperature drying efficiently captures moisture, ensuring optimal fabric care.

The Roborock Zeo Lite boasts a large capacity, handling 10kg for washing and 6kg for drying, completing a full cycle in just one hour without the need to transfer laundry. With 27 customizable wash and dry modes accessible through the Roborock App, this intelligent system automates water and drying adjustments and auto detergent dispensing based on load weight, ensuring an efficient, hands-free laundry experience.

Pricing and availability of Roborock’s latest products

Roborock will launch these products in Europe first, but additional markets will be added at a later date.