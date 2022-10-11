Prime Early Access Sale myQ deal: Smart garage opener for $17

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 is packed full of smart home deals for Prime members only. But there’s one in particular that we need to highlight. The myQ Smart Garage Door Opener is down to an all-time low price for this year’s Prime Early Access Sale. It’s one of the hottest smart home gadgets out there, and now is the perfect time to buy one.

Hurry and you can score the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener at the lowest price ever — just $16.98!

Featured deals in this article:

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $16.98 You Save: $13.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Additionally, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Prime Early Access Sale myQ deal for 2022

So, what does the myQ do, you ask? It’s simple, as all of the most brilliant smart home gadgets are.

The myQ Smart Garage Door Opener lets you open and close your garage with your smartphone. It also works with your smart home system, thanks to IFTTT integration. And finally, it supports voice control courtesy of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

This Chamberlain device is worth its weight in gold at $30. But during Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale, it’s down to just $16.98. That’s less money than you’ll spend on lunch today!

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $16.98 You Save: $13.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other Chamberlain deals

If you don’t want to bother with changing your main garage door openers, the myQ is the easiest way to add smart connectivity. But, if you were thinking about upgrading your main controllers anyway, there are two other deals you should consider during the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022.

First, we have the Chamberlain B2405 Smart myQ Garage Door Opener. This model includes everything you need to control your garage door with a clicker, a keypad, and with your smartphone or voice. It retails for $230, but this myQ model is down to $160.30 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Chamberlain B550 Smart Garage Door Opener- myQ Smartphone Controlled - Ultra Quiet & Strong Bel… Price: $160.30 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Additionally, there’s the Chamberlain B4613T myQ Garage Door Opener with battery backup. This model is super sleek and it has all the bells and whistles you can think of. Plus, the battery backup system lets you use it even when you lose power!

The Chamberlain B4613T retails for $330, but it’s only $210.80 on October 11-12. That’s a nice big 36% discount!

Chamberlain B970T Smart Garage Door Opener with Battery Backup - myQ Smartphone Controlled - Ul… Price: $210.80 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

myQ fast facts

Here are the main takeaways if you’re considering the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener:

Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, from down the block, or from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one myQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because myQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key

Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your myQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $16.98 You Save: $13.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!