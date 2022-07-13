Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $32 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are so many great Prime Day 2022 deals on Amazon this year. But there’s one popular sale that you’re running out of time to take advantage of. If history has taught us anything, Amazon’s Prime Day wireless borescope deals from Depstech are all but guaranteed to sell out.

The crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere is back down to the lowest price ever. Needless to say, it was one of Prime Day’s most popular purchases last year. There are also several other models available at all-time low prices. That means this is the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about.

Thousands upon thousands of popular products went on sale with deep discounts last year during Prime Day. And most of the best-sellers among our readers were high-profile items. This year, even more best-sellers are on sale.

We’ve covered plenty of Prime Day deals already. But now, it’s time to cover the Prime Day wireless borescope deals that our readers have been waiting for.

All of these deals are scheduled to be available from now through the end of the day on July 17. That said, several models could sell out sooner than that.

Prime Day wireless borescope deals

The Depstech WF010 borescope is best described as a crazy wireless camera that lets your iPhone or Android device see inside just about anything. Just snake the semi-rigid tube into anything and the WF010 beams live video feed to your phone.

You can record video or capture still photos, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. It’s an awesome accessory to have on hand, and it’s on sale at the lowest price ever for Prime Day 2022.

As great as the WF010 is, there are several other Prime Day wireless borescope deals that you might want to check out.

One is the Depstech WF070, which is a brand new ultra-thin model. It’s the thinnest wireless borescope I’ve ever tried, and it’s down to its best price ever.

The popular Depstech WF028 is on sale too, and there are several high-end models with discounts. That includes the Depstech DS300 dual-lens model, as well as the brand new Depstech DS350 that retails for $120. Hurry and you can snag one for an all-time low of $71.99!

Check out all of Depstech’s Prime Day wireless borescope deals below.

Depstech WF070 Ultra-Thin Wireless Borescope (new model!)

Wireless Endoscope, DEPSTECH 3.9mm Super Slim borescope for Automotive Inspection, 1080p HD Sna… List Price:$39.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$8.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

#1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Borescope

Depstech WF010 Wireless Borescope Camera List Price:$49.99 Price:$31.99 You Save:$18.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope Camera

Depstech WF028 Wireless Borescope Camera List Price:$69.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$27.50 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Upgraded WF028 Dual-Lens Borescope

Depstech WF010 Dual-Lens Wireless Borescope Camera List Price:$87.49 Price:$62.99 You Save:$24.50 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech DS300 Dual-Lens Wireless Borescope

Depstech DS300 Dual-Lens Wireless Borescope Camera List Price:$109.99 Price:$63.99 You Save:$46.00 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Depstech DS350 Borescope with Built-In Display

DEPSTECH Borescope, 5.5mm 1080P HD Endoscope Camera with Light, Waterproof Drain Snake Camera,… List Price:$69.99 Price:$55.99 You Save:$14.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brand new Depstech DS350 Borescope with 1080p Display

Depstech DS350 Dual-Lens Borescope Camera with 4.3-Inch Display List Price:$119.99 Price:$71.99 You Save:$48.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

