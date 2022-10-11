Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best massage gun deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s hotly anticipated Prime Early Access Sale is well underway and you can find discounts on just about anything. From Fall Prime Day Chromebook deals to a big Prime-only sale on air fryers, Amazon has all the bases covered. Now, there’s another hot product category we want to cover: Prime Early Acces Sale massage gun deals.

Featured deals in this article:

Be sure to check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Additionally, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Early Access Sale deals.

Best massage gun deals of Prime Early Access Sale

Image source: Flyby Some workout trends are silly and you can tell right away that they’re going to be quick fads. But other trends become popular for a good reason. And the skyrocketing popularity of massage guns is a perfect example.

If you don’t already have a massage gun, or if you’re looking for an upgrade, now is the perfect time to pull the trigger. No pun intended.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is packed full of impressive massage gun deals. You’ll find deep discounts on options from multiple top brands. That includes best-selling models from Theragun, Flyby, and Renpho.

Theragun on sale

One of the hottest deals this year is undoubtedly Amazon’s sale on the Theragun Prime massage gun. This popular model retails for $299, but it’s only $186 on day 2 of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Theragun Prime - Electric Handheld Massage Gun - Smart App and Bluetooth Enabled Percussion Mas… Price: $186 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Flyby massage guns

There are also two different massage guns from Flyby that are discounted during the Prime Early Access Sale.

First, we have the Flyby F1Pro, which has nearly 12,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. This model retails for $75, but it’s down to $59.98 on October 11-12.

Also on sale is the Flyby F2Pro, which is normally $85. Pick one up during the Prime Early Access Sale, and this great massage gun is only $50.99.

Massage Gun Deep Tissue - Percussion Muscle Massager Gun for Athletes - Flyby F1Pro - Handheld… List Price: $74.97 Price: $59.98 You Save: $14.99 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Flyby F2Pro Percussion Muscle Massage Gun Deep Tissue for Athletes, Lightweight (Metallic Gray)… List Price: $84.99 Price: $50.99 You Save: $34.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Repho massage gun deals

Last but certainly not least, there are multiple Penpho massage guns with deep discounts.

The star of the show is definitely the RENPHO Active Massage Gun, which has a whopping 17,000 5-star reviews. This model retails for $250, but it’s only $69.99 on day 1 of the Fall Prime Day sale.

RENPHO Massage Gun Price: $69.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Renpho R4 Massage Gun with Adjustable Arm, Deep Tissue Massager Gun Easy to Massage Back, Profe… List Price: $99.99 Price: $67.99 You Save: $32.00 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sweet Sweat Therapy Massage Gun | Deep Tissue Body Massage Gun - Cordless & Rechargeable Price: $149.95 ($149.95 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!