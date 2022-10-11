Best Chromebook deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Chromebooks are extremely popular in 2022 for a few main reasons. They’re typically cheaper than Windows laptops, and they’re obviously far less than MacBooks. Yet they offer speed, power, all the Chrome and Android apps you might want, and more. Despite how affordable they already are, however, Amazon is running some seriously impressive Prime Early Access Sale Chromebook deals in 2022.

Featured products in this article:

So many top Chromebook brands are offering deep discounts for Amazon’s Fall Prime Day event. That includes Acer, Lenovo, ASUS, HP, Samsung, and more.

Plus, believe it or not, prices start at just $92.99 for the Acer Chromebook Spin 314! That’s a massive discount compared to this model’s $380 retail price.

Best Chromebook deals of Prime Early Access Sale 2022

Image source: Acer/Amazon

There are so many different models on sale right now, it’s difficult to know where to start. Of course, that’s why the shopping experts here at BGR put this roundup together.

Here, we’ll show you only the best of the best when it comes to Prime Early Access Sale deals on Chromebooks.

To start things off, a few of our absolute favorite models are on sale at the lowest prices of the year. That includes the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $159.99 instead of $250, and the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 for just $149.99.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6” 64GB Laptop Computer w/ 4GB RAM, Gigabit WiFi, HD Intel Celer… List Price: $249.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $100.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other deals from Acer, Samsung, ASUS, Lenovo, & HP

Image source: Lenovo

Some shoppers out there are probably looking for a bit more power and performance. The budget models mentioned above are best-sellers, but there are other models with a bit more oomph.

There are some great Lenovo Chromebook deals available during the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022. And that includes high-end models like the $550 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i, which has a massive $400 discount right now. That means you can get one for just $149.99!

Note that the Flex 5i deal is a Lightnnig Deal that’s only available on October 11, so you’ll need to hurry if you want one. If you miss it, you can still pick up a different Chromebook Flex 5i model for $299.99.

Check out more Chromebook deals down below.

Lenovo Flex 5i 13 Chromebook 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Intel… List Price: $549.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $400.00 (73%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Chromebook Convertible Laptop Price: $159.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Chromebook Laptop Price: $119.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lenovo - 2022 - IdeaPad Flex 5i - 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop Computer - Intel Core i3-1115G4 - 13… List Price: $429.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $130.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, 14" HD Display, Chrome OS,… List Price: $289.99 Price: $189.99 You Save: $100.00 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop 180 Degree Hinge Price: $129.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Early Access Sale 2022 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Early Access Sale 2022. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!