Prime Day Shark hair dryer deals in 2022

Amazon’s huge Fall Prime Day sale is underway, with countless deals on all the top brands. Needless to say, that includes Shark Prime Early Access Sale deals at the lowest prices of 2022. In addition to all those deals we already told you about, however, there’s one more deal from this awesome brand that you need to see. The Shark hair dryer that many people say beats Dyson’s Supersonic is on sale at a new all-time low price for Fall Prime Day 2022.

It’s called the Shark HyperAIR, and it retails for $230. That’s already much cheaper than the $430 Dyson hair dryer. But during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale on October 11-12, the Shark hair dryer is down to a new all-time low price!

Shark hair dryer is $169.99 for Fall Prime Day

Image source: Shark Read through the Shark HyperAIR hair dryer reviews on Amazon and you’ll see a common theme. Everyone loves this thing.

So many people out there want the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, but $430+ is so much money to spend on a blow dryer. Then, you read reviews from people who have tried both and you realize something. You don’t need to spend $430 to get that kind of performance.

Shark’s hair dryer is on sale for Fall Prime Day 2022, and it’s definitely a can’t-miss deal. People repeatedly say that it’s on par with the Dyson Supersonic. For $230, you get fast-drying performance that doesn’t cause heat damage to your hair. You also get a design that’s similar to Dyson’s world-famous hair dryer.

As we mentioned, the Shark HyperAIR retails for $230. For Fall Prime Day 2022, however, two different Shark hair dryer bundles are on sale at an all-time low price. You can get the regular Shark HyperAIR bundle with a concentrator and a diffuser for $169.99. Or, you can opt for a bundle with an IQ styling brush and hair clips for the same $169.99.

Either way, you’re getting an amazing deal during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale!

Shark HyperAIR Hair Dryer Price: $169.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Shark HyperAIR Hair Dryer + IQ Styler List Price: $247.97 Price: $169.99 You Save: $77.98 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

