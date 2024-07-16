Stunning Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector has a massive Prime Day discount

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

The expert product reviewers at BGR have tested more than 250 different projectors over the years. In that time, there are a few brands that have stood out more than the rest in their respective categories. One such brand is Yaber, which makes some of the best and most affordable portable projectors we’ve ever tested. Their latest model is the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector, and it might be our favorite Yaber model ever. For Prime Day 2024, the Yaber T2 is on sale with a huge discount that slashes it to $224.99 instead of $380 when you use the coupon code Yaber777 at checkout. This is an exclusive coupon code for BGR readers only, so you’ll get a lower price than anyone else who buys this model today.

That’s the lowest price ever for this best-in-class portable outdoor projector from Yaber.

The Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector is a new-for-2024 model that’s packed full of great features. Some are things that Yaber projector fans will be familiar with. Others are new features we’ve never seen before on a Yaber projector.

To start, the Yaber T2 has a wonderfully bright lamp that’s rated at 450 ANSI lumens. It also has a true native resolution of 1080p Full HD. Some rival projectors claim to have native 1080p resolution, but tests have shown that it’s actually lower than that. Thankfully, Yaber is true to its word, and Full HD content looks amazing on the T2.

Thanks to this model’s brightness and its clear picture, the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector is perfect for outdoor movie nights. Now that summer weather is here across the US, you’ll have a blast if you invite your friends and family over to watch a movie in the backyard. You can project straight onto the side of your house or pair the Yaber T2 with an outdoor projector screen for an even better experience.

With 2.5 hours of battery life, you can watch a full movie without having to plug in. Image source: Yaber

Apart from the brightness, the Yaber T2 projector has a few other features that make it great for outdoor viewing.

This model has terrific battery life that lasts for up to 2.5 hours of movie playback. That means you can watch most movies from start to finish without having to recharge the projector. Also, you won’t have to worry about running extension cords that people trip over in the darkness.

Another great feature is the built-in sound system you get with the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector. It has dual 8W JBL speakers with Dolby Audio support for a total of 16W. You won’t believe the big sound that comes out of this compact portable projector. Other projectors need a Bluetooth speaker for audio, but this model has wonderfully clear sound all on its own.

Of course, the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector works just as well inside your house in a dark room as it does outside at night. And no matter where you watch, setup is a breeze thanks to Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and HDMI connections. You can watch content wirelessly from your phone or laptop, or you can plug in a streaming stick.

Another cool feature that helps make the setup as smooth as possible is automatic keystone correction. That means you don’t have to position the projector so that it’s perfectly straight with your wall or projector screen. Instead, the Yaber T2 will scan the projection surface and automatically adjust the screen to be perfectly flat. It’ll also use built-in auto-focus to ensure that you have a clear image.

The Yaber T2 uses auto-focus and keystone correction to make setup a breeze. Image source: Yaber

It should be beyond clear by now that the Yaber T2 Outdoor Projector is one of the best new models in its class. Plus, with a retail price of $379.99, the T2 already costs much less than rival models with comparable features. We’ve tested some similar outdoor projector models that cost as much as $800!

Despite the reasonable MSRP, Yaber is running an outstanding sale for Prime Day 2024. On July 16-17 only, you can get the Yaber T2 on sale for just $224.99 when you use the exclusive promo code Yaber777 at checkout. That’s a new all-time low price by a wide margin. It also happens to be one of the best deals we’ve seen on any outdoor projector, let alone a model as good as the Yaber T2.