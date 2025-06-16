This action-packed Netflix series is Korea’s answer to John Wick

What if John Wick traded his suit for a baseball bat and set his sights on the Seoul underworld? If you’re a fan of K-dramas, then you’ll be happy to know that’s more or less the high-octane vibe that Netflix’s new series Mercy for None brings to the small screen.

The series is actually one of Netflix’s biggest in the world right now (the streamer’s #2 non-English show globally), and it offers a brutal, stylish descent into the criminal underworld of Korea’s capital city. It’s also drawing comparisons to Keanu Reeves’ iconic hitman saga, with one YouTube commenter raving about it: “Man this is Korean John Wick.” And they’re not wrong.

Directed by Choi Sung-eun (Little Sister) and starring So Ji-sub, the series is as relentless as it is bloody, and it features a pretty straightforward premise: Gi-jun, a former gangster who walked away from it all 11 years ago (sound familiar?), is forced back into the fray after the suspicious death of his younger brother, Gi-seok. Now, he’s on a warpath through Seoul’s most violent corners. And instead of a gun, his weapon of choice is a baseball bat.

Based on the webtoon Plaza Wars: Mercy for None by O Se-hyung and Kim Gyun-tae, the series doesn’t waste time kicking into high gear. In this world, two groups — the Bongsan Group and the Juwoon Group — control the city’s underworld like rival mafia empires. When the Juwoon heir apparent, Gi-seok, is mysteriously killed, all signs point to the unhinged Jun-mo, son of Bongsan’s CEO.

Gi-jun’s return sets off a chain reaction of ambushes, high-stakes showdowns, and bone-crunching fights. But it’s not just the breakneck speed or those wild neon lights that make Mercy for None pop. It’s also that gut-punch mix of real, messy feelings colliding with the fight scenes that’ll make your jaw hit the floor. Another YouTube commenter summed up the show perfectly: “Binge-watched this series in one sitting and absolutely loved it from beginning to end. Each episode kept me on the edge of my seat — there was never a dull moment! The fight scenes were spectacular, and the cast was truly an all-star lineup.”

There’s something undeniably satisfying about watching a reluctant antihero go full berserker in pursuit of justice. If you’re craving something bloody, emotional, and bursting with energy, and especially if you’re a fan of Keanu’s action-packed Wick saga, then Mercy for None definitely belongs on your watchlist.