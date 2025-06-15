Tubi free movies: 10 movies you can watch for free in July 2025

If you are trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming free on Tubi in July 2025, but we’ve narrowed down the list to 10 of the best free movies that we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for comedies, dramas, thrillers, or something to watch with the kids, we’ve got you covered. In order to stream the free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi free movies in July 2025

Arrival

Before taking on major franchises with Blade Runner 2049 and Dune, Denis Villeneuve directed a quieter movie about a linguist tasked with finding a way to communicate with aliens. Arrival stars Amy Adams as said linguist alongside Jeremy Renner as physicist Ian Donnelly and Forest Whitaker as Colonel G.T. Weber. Easily one of the best films of 2016.

Final Destination 2

Hot on the heels of Final Destination Bloodlines bringing the franchise back to life after a 14 year hiatus, Tubi is adding four Final Destination movies to its streaming service in July. Most fans would argue that Final Destination 2 is the cream of the crop, featuring the most creative kills of any entry in the long-running supernatural horror series.

Zola

Based on a viral Twitter thread from 2015, Zola follows waitress and part-time stripper A’Ziah “Zola” King (Taylour Paige) and her new friend Stefani (Riley Keough) as they head out on a road trip to Florida where Stefani says they can make some serious money.

Here are 7 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in July:

8 Mile The Menu The Running Man The Secret Life Of Pets 2 Southside With You Spotlight Under the Silver Lake

Those are the highlights for the month of July. Be sure to check back in August when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for more free movies on Tubi, check out the full list of additions for July.