15 best Prime Day deals you can get without being a Prime member

Prime Day 2022 is officially here and I’ve had plenty of time to dig through all the phenomenal deals. This year’s event is definitely incredible for Amazon Prime subscribers around the world. But what about everyone else out there? What you might not realize is that there are some amazing Prime Day sales out there for anyone, no subscription required.

I already told you how you can shop all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals without paying for Prime. Unfortunately, that option is only available for people who have never subscribed to the service before.

Here, I’ll show you some excellent deals anyone can shop, no matter what.

Prime Day sales anyone can shop, no subscription needed

Amazon’s site is currently boiling over with hundreds of thousands of incredible Prime Day 2022 deals. Additionally, they span every conceivable product category.

There is undoubtedly plenty of variety in Amazon’s big sales event. But nearly all of the best deals on the retailer’s site today have one thing in common: They’re available only to Prime members.

If you don’t currently subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a discounted trial right now. that will let you shop all of Amazon’s Prime Day deals without paying full price for Prime.

Unfortunately, however, that trial deal is only available to people who have never tried Prime before. Needless to say, there are so many people out there who can’t get in on the action.

Well, I have some spectacular news for Amazon shoppers who aren’t Prime members. In this roundup, I’ll show you some of the best Prime Day sales you can shop, no subscription is needed.

Apple deals

First, up, let’s take a look at all the great Apple deals that are available to anyone. Highlights include AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 7 at the best prices of 2022.

Amazon best-sellers

Now, let’s check out some best-selling products across a variety of categories. The star of the show here is Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star reviews.

Smart home deals

There are some great Prime Day smart home sales you can shop, no subscription required. For example, best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are down to an excellent price.

What else can you get with Prime?

Wondering what kind of deals you’ll be able to score if you do decide to check out that discounted Amazon Prime trial? How about some FREE money?!

First, you can $50 to your Amazon account and you’ll get a free $12.50 credit. Here’s the deal page with more info.

On top of that, there’s an Amazon Stampcard promotion that gets you a free $10 credit when you do four simple things:

Make a Prime-eligible purchase Stream a show on Prime Video Listen to a song with Prime Music Borrow an eBook on Prime Reading

Visit the Prime Stampcard helper page for more info on this offer. And you’ll find more offers for free Amazon credit right here on Amazon’s site.

