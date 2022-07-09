Here’s the secret to shopping Prime Day deals without paying for Prime

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It might be hard to believe, but Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 sales event is only a few days away. We’re expecting so many amazing deals that only Prime subscribers can shop. But can you get Prime Day deals without paying for Prime?

Believe it or not, the answer is yes!

Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub to see all the hottest deals. Plus, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

Prime Day 2022 is July 12-13

Amazon’s Prime Day schedule has been a little shaky for the past couple of years. First, it was delayed until fall. Then, last year, Prime Day came early in June.

This year, Prime Day 2022 is back on schedule. It starts on July 12 and ends on July 13. That’s 48 hours of non-stop deals!

Plus, there are already some phenomenal early Prime Day deals you can shop right now!

Everyone knows that Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year each and every year. And believe it or not, Prime Day 2022 is going to be even bigger than the Prime Day sales events we’ve seen in the past.

Amazon confirmed in its big announcement that the retailer plans to offer tons of different deals around the world over the course of the 48-hour period. Needless to say, this sale is going to be absolutely epic.

The sheer number of deals isn’t the only thing that sets Amazon’s Prime Day event apart from other big sales events each year. After all, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are packed with even more deals since every retailer in the country participates in those big sales.

No, what sets Prime Day apart is that all the deep discounts that are part of this big sale are available only to Amazon Prime subscribers. That means anyone who isn’t a Prime member will have to pay full price.

Get Prime Day deals without paying for Amazon Prime

Amazon’s popular Prime service costs $14.99 per month or $139.99 per year. And every Prime member out there will tell you that it’s worth every penny.

Prime gives you access to fast and free express shipping, of course. But it’s so much more than that. You also get free Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals on Amazon and at Whole Foods, and so much more. As great as it is, however, not everyone wants to cough up that much cash each year.

If you fall into that category and you’ve never tried Prime before, we’re going to let you in on a little secret.

You don’t need to pay a penny to get in on all the action during Prime Day 2022. And you’ll also be able to score all the early Prime Day deals that are available right now!

Wondering what the most popular Prime Day deals are right now among our readers? The list includes FREE MONEY from Amazon (check out all the gift card deals that include free credit!), AirPods Pro, and the Fire TV Stick 4K.

You can also save money on so many Amazon devices already. Just check out this page on Amazon’s site for all the best sales. Plus, there are so many early Prime Day 2022 deals you can start shopping right now.

But can you get any of those early Prime Day deals without paying for Prime?

The answer is yes!

Here’s what you need to know

Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. Sign up now and that will take you to Prime Day and beyond. As a result, you’ll be able to shop all of those amazing Prime Day sales without paying a single penny for your Prime membership.

Then, at the end of your free trial, you can always cancel if you want to. Once you see all those spectacular deals as well as all the other benefits you get with Prime, we doubt you’ll want to end your membership.

You can check out Amazon’s best early Prime Day deals right here.

Long story short, there are really three different links you need to know about in order to get the most out of Prime Day 2022:

Definitely keep them all in mind over the coming days. But that last link in particular is the Amazon secret that will let you shop all of Amazon’s amazing Prime Day deals without paying for Amazon Prime.

