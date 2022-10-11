Best free Amazon deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale is a first-of-its-kind event. That being said, it’s also very familiar. This is the first time Amazon has had two Prime Day events in one year, but the deals are very similar. That’s good news, of course, as you can see in our big Prime Early Access Sale deals roundup.

There’s also something else about this sale that’s familiar in the best possible way: Prime Early Access Sale free deals you can take advantage of.

This roundup will highlight some of the best free Amazon deals you can get during the Prime Early Access Sale. Some of them get you free money in the form of Amazon credit or gift card deals. Others are freebies you get when you purchase an Amazon device on sale.

Either way, these deals only last until the end of Fall Prime Day 2022, which takes place on October 11-12. That means you don’t have long to take advantage of these great deals.

Prime Early Access Sale: Free money with gift cards

First things first: nothing is better than free money. Thankfully, Amazon is running a few different deals during the Prime Early Access Sale that score you free cash.

During the Prime Early Access Sale in 2022, there are three special offers that get you free money. You can read about them all in our Prime Early Access Sale gift card deals roundup, but we’ll run through the basics here.

The best deal of the bunch gets you a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a gift card worth $50 or more. There are gift cards from a few different brands that are eligible, including Panera and GAP. You can see the full list of eligible gift cards right here.

But instead of getting one of those, you should definitely go with an Amazon eGift card.

All you need to do is send a $50 eGift card to your own email address. You can add the money to your own account and you still get the $10 credit! It’s just like using Amazon Reload to add $50 to your account, and you’re obviously going to spend that money anyway. Just be sure to use the coupon code NEWGC2022 at checkout.

You can learn more about this awesome deal in our earlier coverage.

Prime Members Only: Buy a $50 Gift Card, Get a $10 Credit Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: NEWGC2022 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

In addition to that can’t-miss offer, there are two Microsoft 365 deals for Prime Early Access Sale that include free Amazon gift cards.

On gets you a year of Microsoft 365 Family + $50 Amazon gift card for $89.99. One year of Microsoft 365 Family normally goes for $99.99 by itself. In other words, you’re getting a $10 discount as well as a free $50 Amazon gift card.

If you don’t want the family plan, there’s also a Microsoft 365 Personal + $30 Amazon gift card bundle on sale for $58.88.

And finally, Amazon Prime credit card users get 15% back on many of the best deals of the Prime Early Access Sale. That’s basically free money!

This offer works with the Amazon Prime Visa Card, Prime Store Card, and Amazon Prime Secured Card. You’ll find more info on the Amazon Prime credit card page.

Other freebies with Amazon devices

In addition to free Amazon credit, there are also deals that get you freebies when you purchase certain Amazon devices during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Our favorite deal gets you two free GE CYNC smart LED color light bulbs when you get them bundled with either an Echo Dot or an Echo Show device. Of course, Echo Dots and Echo Show devices are down to the lowest prices of the year right now, so these deals are truly incredible.

For example, you can get the Echo Dot 3 with 2 free GE smart bulbs for just $17.99. Or, upgrade to the Echo Dot 4 with 2 free GE smart bulbs for $24.99.

The same freebie deal is available with the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Echo Dot + 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs List Price: $63.98 Price: $17.99 You Save: $45.99 (72%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot 4 + 2 Smart LED Bulbs Price: $24.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 5 + 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs List Price: $108.98 Price: $34.99 You Save: $73.99 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 8 + 2 GE CYNC Smart Bulbs List Price: $153.98 Price: $69.99 You Save: $83.99 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If smart LED bulbs aren’t your thing, how about free streaming music?

Amazon is offering 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with the purchase of several different Echo devices.

For those unaware, Amazon Music Unlimited is just like Apple Music or Spotify. You can stream as much music as you want, and pretty much anything you can think of is included in Amazon’s streaming library.

This deal is available with Echo Buds ($69.99 on sale), Echo Buds with wireless charging ($89.99 on sale), and even the Echo Auto, which is on sale for just $14.99!

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price: $103.93 Price: $14.99 You Save: $88.94 (86%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Buds w/ 6 mo of AMU List Price: $119.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $50.00 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Buds (Wireless Charging) w/ 6 mo of AMU List Price: $139.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $50.00 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Last but not least, there are two fantastic deals that get you a free Blink Mini home security camera.

First, Amazon has the Blink Mini 2-pack on sale for $29.99. That’s actually less than the price of a single Blink Mini camera, so this is better than a buy-one-get-one-free deal!

Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… List Price: $64.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $35.00 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale in 2022 takes place on October 11 and October 12. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

