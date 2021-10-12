Forget TV deals, Amazon has home theater projectors from $199.99

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find some truly spectacular early Black Friday TV deals. Prices start at just $159.99 for the #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s entire website. Can you believe that? It’s the Insignia 32-inch Smart Fire TV Edition HDTV, and it’s a terrific TV. You can also snag a TCL 40-inch HDTV & soundbar bundle with 48,000 5-star ratings for just $379. Or, if you’re looking for something bigger, we’ve got just the thing. The Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K TV has a massive $802 discount right now. Plus, you can use the coupon code B6PXLX23DQL9 to get a $400 Amazon credit with your purchase! Those deals are all impressive indeed. But don’t forget about the amazing home theater projector deals out there ahead of Black Friday!

4K TV deals are great, but try these instead

Yes, there are of course some incredible TV deals right now at Amazon. Examples include:

If you’re shopping for a tiny model to go in your kitchen or a guest bedroom, a TV is obviously the way to go. But anyone looking to upgrade a TV in your living, basement, or home theater should think about going with a projector instead. Why get locked into a certain size when home theater projectors are so versatile? They offer way more value than you’ll ever get out of a TV, and there are three home theater projector deals on Amazon right now that you should definitely check out.

Incredible home theater projector deals

Prices start at just $199.99 for the YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector. It used to retail for $600, so this is a truly massive discount. In fact, it’s such a great deal that it’s hard to believe it’s not a mistake!

If you’re looking for a true TV replacement, check out the Optoma UHD38 True 4K projector. This popular $1,600 model includes impressive features like a 240Hz refresh rate and enhanced gaming mode. It also sports 4,000 lumens of brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. You won’t believe how impressive the picture is with this home theater projector!

Pick one up from Amazon while it’s discounted and you’ll only pay $1,399.00. That’s $200 off the retail price and it matches this year’s best deal.

Looking for a more affordable option that’s still impressive? The $1,000 Optoma HD39HDR projector with HDR is down to $799 right now. And if you really want the best of the best, you need to check out the Optoma CinemaX P2 ultra short throw 4K laser projector. This projector is an absolute beast, capable of beaming an image up to 120 inches in size despite being positioned right next to your wall. You’ll get 3,000 lumens of brightness, an insane 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and all the bells and whistles you can think of. This model has a slight discount, but you’ll need to hurry because it’s almost sold out

Don’t forget a projector screen

Of note, you’ll probably want a good projector screen to go with any of these models. Believe it or not, you can get a 120-inch screen today for just $19.95! The P-Jing anti-crease 120-inch projector screen is currently on sale at its lowest price ever. Don’t miss this deal.

