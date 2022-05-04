Amazon’s two best Alexa smart home devices have a deal that saves you $52

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m not sure I could live without Alexa at this point. I need it everywhere, which is why I have so many Alexa smart home devices.

It doesn’t matter if I’m in my home, in my car, or even on the go. Alexa is too great to be without.

You can ask it questions, give it commands, and even tell it to stream music or play a podcast. Heck, you can even ask Alexa to give you directions while you’re driving.

If you’re like me and you need Alexa in your life, there’s an awesome deal right now on Amazon that you’re definitely going to want to see. It lets you save a whopping $52 when you bundle what are arguably Amazon’s two best Alexa smart home devices.

Both of Amazon’s best Alexa smart home devices in one bundle

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

When it comes to using Alexa in your house or apartment, the Echo Dot is obviously as good as it gets. At $50, it offers a compact design at a wonderfully affordable price point. Thanks to upgrades on the 4th-generation model, it also now offers great sound quality.

Everyone who uses Alexa will tell you two things. First, they have at least one Echo Dot. And second, you can never have too many Echo Dots.

Next up, we have the Echo Auto.

This might be my single favorite Alexa device. It adds hands-free Amazon Alexa to your car, connecting via Bluetooth or an aux-in port. It also connects to your smartphone for data connectivity.

Having Alexa in your car is a total game-changer. You can use it to stream music, listen to audiobooks or podcasts, and so much more. Additionally, you can ask it questions and use all the other Alexa skills you love.

Buy an Echo Dot on its own and you’ll normally pay $50. Then, if you buy an Echo Auto on its own, you’ll spend another $50. If you pick up the Echo Dot & Echo Auto bundle on Amazon, however, you’ll save $52.

Who would pass up such a great deal on Amazon’s two best Alexa smart home devices?

Of note, there’s a separate deal if you’re only interested in adding Alexa to your car. Until the end of the week, the Echo Dot is on sale for just $27.99 instead of $50.

Echo Auto & Echo Dot fast facts

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Here’s all the info you need for the Echo Auto:

Amazon’s Echo Auto gives you access to all the great Alexa skills you love and use in your home, and it’s all hands-free

You can also take advantage of Alexa skills that are perfect for when you’re driving

Great for playing music, listening to an Audible book, checking your calendar, finding a nearby restaurant or other business, and making calls.

Echo Auto has 8 different microphones to ensure that your voice commands are heard over road noise and your radio.

Works through your car speakers and connects to your smartphone for data, so you don’t need to pay for a wireless plan.

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your smartphone

It can connect to your car speakers using an auxiliary input or your phone’s Bluetooth connection.

And here are some tidbits about the Echo Dot:

Amazon’s Echo Dot is the #1 best-selling Alexa smart speaker of all time!

It’s Amazon’s most compact Alexa smart speaker ever

Fits perfectly in tight spaces or on your counter without taking up too much room

Features loud, rich sound and a sleek fabric design

You can even pair two Echo Dots together for stereo sound

Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and so much more

Stream songs from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM, and other popular services



Turn on your lights, lock your doors, control the temperature in your house, and more

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Echo Auto | Charcoal List Price: $99.98 Price: $47.98 You Save: $52.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

