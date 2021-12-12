10 of Amazon’s craziest Black Friday deals are back on Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We have good news and bad news for you on Sunday. The good news is that some of Amazon’s hottest sales of Black Friday 2021 came back over the weekend. But the bad news is that you’re definitely almost out of time to take advantage.

Several of Amazon’s best-selling products are already starting to see shipping estimates slip. Some others have already sold out. With Christmas now less than two weeks away, things are only going to get worse as people scramble to finish up their holiday shopping.

Today, we rounded up 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals from Amazon that are still available today. Check out all the top sales down below. Also, you’ll find even more deals in Amazon’s epic holiday sale, which has thousands of deep discounts.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.00 You Save: $70.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price: $14.99 Price: $12.99 You Save: $2.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price: $169.00 Price: $139.99 You Save: $29.01 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX3411/04 List Price: $24.95 Price: $19.95 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth - S… List Price: $29.98 Price: $19.98 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Potensic Elfin 2K Drones with Camera for Adults Kids, FPV RC Foldable Quadcopters with Trajecto… List Price: $59.99 Price: $56.99 You Save: $3.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $45.99 Price: $31.44 You Save: $14.55 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation, 2000Pa Strong Suction, Multi-Level Mapping,… List Price: $429.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $130.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price: $279.00 Price: $229.99 You Save: $49.01 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

