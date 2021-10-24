10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $93 memory foam mattress, first Apple Watch S7 deal, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Early Black Friday sales are now in full swing, but there’s something you need to know. All of the hottest deals we’ve seen so far have been flash sales that are gone after a day or two. That means if you want to get in on the action, you really need to hurry! Definitely check out the Best Buy early Black Friday sale, the Amazon Epic Daily Deals page, and Walmart’s early Black Friday sale.

Want to narrow things down to just a few of the best bargains online? We’ll show you 10 sales today that you’re definitely not going to want to miss.

Sunday’s best deals

This weekend’s big news is that Apple’s newest and most popular products are on sale for the first time ever. That includes Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging! These $249 top-of-the-line earbuds can be had right now for $219.99 if you pick up a pair at Amazon. On top of that, the Apple Watch Series 7 just got its first-ever discount. It’s not a deep discount, but you should still take advantage while you can.

Also of note, want ANC earbuds but don’t need MagSafe, you can pick up a pair of AirPods Pro for $197 instead. They’re the exact same earphones, only the case is different.

Let’s take a look at all 10 of today’s best daily deals.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $219.99 You Save: $29.01 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Twin Sheet Set - 3 Piece - College Dorm Room Bed Sheets - Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets - Extra Soft… List Price: $27.99 Price: $23.79 You Save: $4.20 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner, Lightweight Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners for M… List Price: $399.00 Price: $339.99 You Save: $59.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular Price: $389.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.95 You Save: $20.04 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Save 10% or More on Select Mattress with prices from $92.90 Price: $92.90-$583.08 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Up to 39% off Shark Upright, Mop, and Robotic Vacuums Price: $79.99–$249.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Potensic Elfin Drones with Camera for Adults, 2K FPV Foldable Drone for Kids with Gravity Senso… List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.99 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Buy Now Coupon Code: SAVE20ELFIN Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best cheap deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.