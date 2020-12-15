If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus vaccines are finally on the way, but experts like Dr. Fauci say we’ll all have to continue to wear face masks for at least another year.

The best-selling options right now are FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says work as well as 3M N95 masks.

If you’re looking for a sleeker mask, check out WWDOLL black KN95 face masks that are now available on Amazon for just $1.40 each.

Unauthorized sellers charge as much as $270 for a single box of 3M N95 face masks, so it’s no wonder that most people are now turning to Amazon and getting KN95 face masks instead. KN95 is a different standard by which respirators are manufactured, but the “95” in both N95 and KN95 means that the mask is at least 95% effective at filtering small particles from the air.

High-quality respirators like KN95 masks are essential as winter weather arrives and coronavirus cases soar to record highs. Simple face coverings like the blue 3-ply masks you see people wear all over are fine for low-risk situations like being outdoors, but cold winter weather and the uncontrollable outbreaks happening across the country right now mean it’s definitely time to step up your protection.

AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks are the best-selling masks on Amazon right now, and it’s not hard to see why. They’re among the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’ve been tested by NIOSH to confirm their efficacy. NIOSH actually found that these masks filter up to 99% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks. What’s more, both brands are on sale right now compared to normal prices of up to $45 per 10-pack.

If you’re looking for sleek black coronavirus masks instead, the same US-based company AccuMed has two great options that filter up to 98% of tiny particles from the air you breathe. The company’s popular KN95 masks are available with either earloops or headbands like N95 masks, and they’re just $2.63 each at Amazon right now. Definitely pick up a few boxes of those masks while they’re discounted, but there are even less expensive masks that you should check out right now — and some reviewers like this one love them so much, they’re being called “perfect!”

KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, Included on FDA EUA List, WWDOLL 5-Layer Breathable Cup Dust Mask with… Price:$69.99 ($1.40 / mask) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

WWDOLL KN95 face masks are now on the FDA’s EUA list as well, so their efficacy has been confirmed by NIOSH. They don’t filter quite as well as the Powecom and AccuMed masks above, but they have about 1,000 5-star ratings on Amazon and they’re also on sale right now for just $1.40 each when you buy a 50-pack.

With new coronavirus cases now hitting daily records that are even higher than what we saw at the previous peak back in July, it looks like we’re in store for a very long winter. Come on people, it’s time to shake off that pandemic fatigue and get back to doing the simple things that we know are effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Practice social distancing. Use Purell hand sanitizer anytime you touch a surface that could be contaminated. And wear a high-quality face mask anytime you’re indoors around other people, riding on public transportation, or doing anything else that’s high-risk. Your life or the lives of people around you might depend on it!

