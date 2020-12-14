Apple’s iPhone 13 will launch in September according to a top Apple insider.

This is encouraging given that Apple’s high-end iPhone 12 models didn’t arrive until December.

Some rumored iPhone 13 features include a 120Hz ProMotion display, the return of Touch ID, and improved camera performance.

To Apple’s credit, the company has an impressive track record of releasing new iPhone models like clockwork, in 12-month increments year after year. In fact, in the 13 years since the first iPhone was revealed, only three major iPhone releases saw significant delays: the iPhone 4S (due to Siri issues), the iPhone X, and Apple’s recent iPhone 12 lineup. The iPhone 12 release, of course, was pushed back one month due to design and testing delays resulting from the coronavirus. Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro models, meanwhile, were pushed back nearly two months.

The iPhone 4S delay permanently pushed back Apple’s entire release schedule from June to September/October. That said, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — who has an exceptionally strong track record with respect to Apple rumors — recently issued a note indicating that we won’t see a similar release schedule adjustment with the upcoming iPhone 13 release.

In a research note obtained by 9to5Mac, Kuo relays that Apple’s iPhone 13 release will revert back to the typical September launch window. While nothing is a guarantee given the unpredictability of the coronavirus, a September release is what Apple is reportedly gunning for.

Other tidbits from Kuo indicate that Apple likely won’t experience drastic supply shortages with iPhone 13 components and that iPhone 12 demand remains strong. The latter point is particularly interesting given that there was some speculation early on in the pandemic that iPhone sales would take a hit due to stores being closed and people having less disposable income. The successful release of the iPhone SE 2 last April, however, allayed such concerns. Apple’s most recent earnings report didn’t encompass any iPhone 12 sales, which means that we’ll have to wait for Apple’s January earnings report to see how iPhone 12 sales have been doing.

As for what Apple’s iPhone 13 will bring to the table, rumor has it that it may boast LTPO display technology which would allow for more energy-efficient displays and improved battery life. LTPO would also pave the way for the iPhone to incorporate a 120Hz ProMotion display, a feature that some people thought might end up in the iPhone 12. A 120Hz refresh rate would improve responsiveness while allowing for more fluid scrolling and smoother motion. There are rumblings, however, that Apple is only planning to add LTPO display technology to its higher-end iPhone 13 models.

A previous investor note from Kuo said that the iPhone 13 Pro will have vastly improved cameras.

MacRumors reported the following back in November:

Specifically, Kuo says the Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus. All the current ‌iPhone 12‌ models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra Wide cameras with fixed focus.

One of the more interesting iPhone 13 rumors we’ve seen suggests that Apple’s next-gen device will bring back Touch ID. And rather than replacing Face ID, it would coexist along with it. It’s an interesting rumor, to be sure, but we won’t know for sure if Apple plans to go down this road until we get closer to the iPhone 13 launch window over the next few months.