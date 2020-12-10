A deep-sea photographer captured an incredible image of a rare octopus with a transparent head.

The image, which is part of a large collection showcased on My Modern Met, allows you to see the animal’s brain inside its translucent body.

The octopus was first discovered in 2006 and has been a rare find for divers.

We all know by now that Earth’s oceans are absolutely packed with incredible creatures that we either know very little about or perhaps have never even seen before. The popular notion that we know less about what lurks in Earth’s own oceans than we do about what lies in deep space may not be far from the truth, and if we’re looking for “aliens” — or at least creatures that appear utterly alien to our eyes — we need look no further than the deepest water on the planet.

Wu Yung-sen is a deep water photographer that has been diving with his imaging equipment for four years. As My Modern Met reports in a new interview with Yung-sen, a recent deep dive excursion produced some stunning results, as Yung-sen managed to capture an image of a rare octopus with an almost entirely transparent head.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The creature was a Wonderpus octopus, and a very young one at that. Adults of the species sport brilliant white and burnt orange stripes, and form incredible shapes on the sea floors near the coast where they live and hunt. The one spotted by Yung-sen was just a baby, and as such, it didn’t yet gain its gorgeous color scheme. It’s body, from its tentacles up to its head, appears translucent in the photographs, but there’s one organ that is clearly visible.



That off-white speckled structure you clearly see inside of the octopus’s head is its brain. It’s quite the sight to see, knowing that the organ is driving everything the octopus does, and the photograph itself is a seriously impressive feat when you consider that there is no usable light at the depth that it was captured.

“Blackwater is the ultimate frontier for me,” Yung-sen told the website. “The purpose of blackwater photography is to explore an unknown world, and to look for new life and new species in the vast sea, showing the side of creatures that people barely know.”

Blackwater is exactly what it sounds like. Once you get deep enough, no light can penetrate the water above, and without the ocean floor below you’re enveloped in an inky blackness that some of the planet’s most incredible creatures call home.

You can check out a bunch more of Yung-sen’s best work on his 500px page or in the interview piece on My Modern Met, both of which are worth a look.