According to Apple, “a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module.”

Apple has launched a free iPhone 11 display replacement program for affected users.

Affected iPhone 11 models were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020.

Most of the bugs and issues we encounter on our iPhones can be fixed with a software update, but every once in a while, a problem arises that requires more drastic measures. One of those rare problems appears to have sprung up, as Apple has launched a screen replacement program for iPhone 11 models that “stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module.” Apple says affected models were manufactured between November of 2019 and May of 2020, and you should head to this page on Apple’s website if your phone is having issues.

If you aren’t sure whether or not your iPhone 11 is eligible for a free screen replacement, just enter the serial number on the website above and Apple will let you know. Don’t know how to find your serial number? It’s easy: Pick up your iPhone and go to Settings > General > About. It should be right in the middle of the screen. You can also find your serial number on the original packaging as well as on the original receipt or invoice.

Once you have determined that you have an eligible device and that your phone isn’t responding to touch inputs the way it should be, Apple has provided three ways to address the display problem. Your first option is to find an Apple Authorized Service Provider in your area and bring your phone in to be serviced.

If you’d rather go straight to the source, you can head to an Apple Store, but keep in mind that some locations require you to have an appointment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you plan to go this route, it’s clearly better to be safe than sorry — call ahead and make an appointment so you don’t get turned away.

Finally, if you’d rather avoid leaving your home (and who could blame you), you can contact Apple Support online and arrange to have your iPhone 11 mailed to and from the Apple Repair Center for repair.

“Before service, backup your iPhone to iCloud or your computer,” Apple warns. “If your iPhone 11 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair.” Finally, Apple also says that if you already paid to have this issue fixed, get in touch to discuss getting a refund for that repair.