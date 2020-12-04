Coronavirus vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna were found to be 95% effective during clinical trials.

Reported side effects from the vaccines include arm pain, fever, and muscle aches — all extremely minor issues.

Only 10-15% of volunteers who received a coronavirus vaccine experienced any side effects. Those who did said the side effects typically went away within 24 hours.

Back in September, 49% of respondents in a Pew Research poll indicated that they wouldn’t take a coronavirus vaccine due to concerns regarding side effects. This is a notable and potentially worrisome statistic because a vaccine of any type is only effective when a critical mass of people within a given population receive it. With respect to the coronavirus, Dr. Fauci recently said that approximately 80% of Americans will need to take a coronavirus vaccine if we want to firmly put the pandemic behind us.

Fast forward a few months and we now have not one, but a few promising vaccines on the horizon. Most notably, vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were shown to be 95% effective at preventing the coronavirus from taking hold. What’s more, Moderna’s vaccine in particular was found to be 100% effective at preventing an individual from experiencing severe coronavirus symptoms.

The efficacy rate aside, one of the reasons why there’s so much optimism surrounding the aforementioned vaccines is that clinical trials revealed no serious side effects. That said, there are a few minor side effects vaccine recipients might experience that are worth highlighting.

According to Dr. Fauci, there are a small handful of COVID-19 vaccine side effects people should be aware of: arm discomfort, mild swelling, muscle aches, and a 24-hour fever.

All of the above side effects were found to be temporary and lasted about a day and a half at the most. Some people noted that their side effects — which some found to be intense — lasted less than a day. All the more encouraging is that most people who received a coronavirus vaccine during clinical trials didn’t experience any side effects whatsoever. Specifically, only 10-15% of volunteers reported any of the aforementioned ailments after receiving the vaccine.

As part of an effort to convince the public that getting a coronavirus vaccine is safe, former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton all indicated that they’d be open to getting their vaccine shots in public and on camera.

CNN adds:

The three most recent former presidents hope an awareness campaign to promote confidence in its safety and effectiveness would be a powerful message as American public health officials try to convince the public to take the vaccine. Freddy Ford, Bush’s chief of staff, told CNN that the 43rd President had reached out to Dr. Anthony Fauci — the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s top infectious disease expert — and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, to see how he could help promote the vaccine.

As a final point, a top advisor working with Operation Warp Speed said that the U.S. will have enough doses to vaccinate as many as 100 million Americans by the end of February.

