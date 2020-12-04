Italian airline Alitalia will require proof of coronavirus testing, or offer a COVID-19 test, to all passengers flying between Rome and New York.

The pilot program starts on December 8th and is meant to increase the safety of travelers and convince more people to fly.

Passengers will be offered quick antigen tests if they can’t produce proof of a COVID-19 test that is less than 48 hours old.

Flying during the novel coronavirus pandemic might sound like the scariest thing you can do right now, but plenty of research has shown that if health measures are respected, especially the use of face masks aboard the aircraft, then the risk of COVID-19 transmission can be minimal. However, the flight itself is only a part of the problem.

Travelers still have to navigate safely to and from airports, and they’ll have to deal with all of the pre- and post-flight rituals that carry additional risks. Airlines are already thinking of ways to increase passenger safety and convince more people to fly again. Some companies are already looking at requiring proof of vaccination in the future to fly between certain destinations. Other companies might make COVID-19 testing mandatory, and Italian airline Alitalia has now announced plans to test everyone flying between Rome and New York.

The COVID-tested flights will start on December 8th, Reuters reports. The news comes directly from the carrier and Rome’s Fiumicino airport.

“This experimental phase will aim to evaluate the effectiveness and functionality of the new travel mode, with the aim of making it more widely available in view of the upcoming Summer 2021 season,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The announcement follows an order from the Italian health ministry that says passengers between Rome and some US destinations will have to produce a valid (up to 48-hours old) negative COVID-19 test when arriving at the airport or get tested before boarding. The order is in effect through February 15th. Both the US and Italy have been dealing with massive infection waves this winter.

Travelers arriving in Italy will have to repeat the test. If the result is negative, they’ll be exempt from the 14-day quarantine rule that Italy imposes on incoming passengers. But the quarantine exemption does not apply to arrival in the US, where restrictions will remain in place.

Alitalia has experimented with coronavirus testing since September, as it looked to increase domestic travel. But the government has restricted movement since then as the number of infections grew.

According to the release published in AvionNews, passengers will be given a quick antigen test at the airport before embarking. This test is performed just like a PCR test. Samples are taken from the nose and/or throat, but they are processed with the help of a solution and a pregnancy-like test. Antigen tests aren’t as reliable as PCR tests, especially when it comes to negative results. But they get the job done in less than 20 minutes. The same test tech will be used upon arrival at Fiumicino.

Travelers will still be required to wear a mask and have enough spares for the entire trip so that they can replace it every four hours. Passengers will also have to complete a self-certification saying they did not have close contact with an infected COVID-19 patient.