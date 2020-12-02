A photographer that was present when the Utah monolith was removed captured its destruction on camera.

A group of four men is said to be responsible for removing it, and their motives seem to be clear.

The unidentified men tore the monolith apart before hauling it away.

What happened to that weird metal monolith that was discovered a couple of weeks ago in Utah’s Red Rock Country? Nobody really knew. The last anyone had heard, the strange monument was gone and the only clues left behind were a crude message scrawled in the dirty nearby and a possible sighting of a truck hauling a large object away from the area.

Now, a photographer on Instagram who had visited the location appears to have a more concrete answer, and he even managed to capture the removal on film. Ross Bernards recently posted a series of photographs to Instagram showing not only some fancy shots of the object itself but also what appears to be a team of men tearing it down and dismantling it.

Now, normally there wouldn’t be much sense in putting faith in claims made by a random person. With all the hype surrounding the appearance and the disappearance of the monolith, there’s plenty of people who would love to throw their own hat into the ring and explain what happened to it. However, this is quite a bit different, since we seem to have photographic proof of what Mr. Bernards is claiming.

If you scroll through the images on the above Instagram post you’ll see what he describes as four men that were bent on doing away with the metal structure.

4 guys rounded the corner and 2 of them walked forward. They gave a couple of pushes on the monolith and one of them said “You better have got your pictures.” He then gave it a big push, and it went over, leaning to one side. He yelled back to his other friends that they didn’t need the tools. The other guy with him at the monolith then said “this is why you don’t leave trash in the desert.” Then all four of them came up and pushed it almost to the ground on one side, before they decided push it back the other when it then popped out and landed on the ground with a loud bang. They quickly broke it apart and as they were carrying to the wheelbarrow that they had brought one of them looked back at us all and said “Leave no trace.” That was at 8:48.

Perhaps even more interesting than the fact that the removal was captured in the photograph is that we can see that the object itself wasn’t solid, as it initially appeared. In one photo you can clearly see the men have managed to peel off one side of the monolith, revealing its hollow interior.

The men clearly didn’t want to be identified, but they weren’t shy about removing the metal monument while onlookers were standing by. In any case, the monolith is gone, and aside from a poor copycat appearing and then disappearing in Romania, this would appear to be the end of the story.