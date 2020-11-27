The PlayStation 5 is one of the year’s highly coveted products, but the console remains sold out everywhere as Sony can’t make enough stock to meet demand.

A few retailers announced plans to sell the PS5 on Black Friday, but the stock will be very limited.

Best Buy and Walmart will sell the PS5 only online, and GameStop will take orders only in stores.

Sony sold out the PlayStation 5 online from the moment it kicked off preorders a few months ago. The entire preorder process was terribly flawed, as the console went on sale earlier than Sony wanted and sold out promptly. Some retailers replenished stock in the past few weeks, but they only had a limited supply to work with. Sony confirmed that it can’t make enough PS5 to meet the incredible demand and that more stock might be available later this year. Many people who want to score the PS5 in time for Christmas will be out of luck, especially as more organized groups of resellers use sophisticated tools to get their orders in before anyone else.

Hope dies last, however, and you might still be lucky enough to score that elusive PS5 order on Black Friday of all days. A few of the big retailers have included the console in their Black Friday offers, but the stock will continue to be significantly constrained.

Considering the increasing coronavirus transmission threat, most retailers will only sell the PS5 online. That’s the safest way to make available to the public a highly coveted item. That’s why GameStop’s decision to only sell the PS5 and Xbox Series X in stores on Black Friday was incredibly surprising. The retail chain confirmed it would have limited next-gen consoles, but you would have to visit a store to get it. GameStop never confirmed how much stock it’ll have on hand, but word on the street is that it’ll be constrained.

You’d be better off avoiding any crowds and trying to secure a PS5 online. Best Buy and Walmart both confirmed they’d stock the console on Black Friday for online purchases. Walmart also made some PS5 stock available in the previous days, but it sold out quickly. Reports said that bots that assist resellers had probably played a hand in crashing Walmart’s site when orders were reopened.

You should expect PS5 Black Friday sales to follow a similar pattern. Stock will be limited, it will be available briefly, and it’ll sell out promptly.

If you manage to place your order, you shouldn’t expect any Black Friday discounts for the PlayStation 5. The console was just launched, and it’ll sell for its full $499.99 retail price for some time to come. As long as it’s selling out everywhere, there’s really no incentive for anyone to offer any discounts.

Purchasing the console for $499.99 is still a great deal — it’s even better if you find the $399.99 Digital Edition in stores. Scalpers resell the regular PS5 for over $1,100, while the cheaper model can go for around $900. That will be the way to go if you absolutely need to buy the PS5 this Christmas.

Keep refreshing this PS5 link for Best Buy and this PS5 page for Walmart on Friday, and make sure you’re logged in so that you can complete the order as fast as possible.