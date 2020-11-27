If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Electronics are some of the most sought-after items on Black Friday, which is why we’ve got you covered.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale has a ton of deals and we’re here to highlight the best ones out there for you.

From pulse oximeters to phone sanitizers, check out our list.

The day is here. It’s finally Black Friday, which may come as a shock to you because you’ve been indulging in the many November deals that have been all over the web. It’s been a very different type of shopping year, but we’re here to tell you all about the many amazing savings coming your way right now. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two of the biggest shopping days of the year, and you’re sure to find some of the best deals available this weekend.

That’s why we are writing to alert you of all the awesome items that can be yours to either keep for yourself or give to someone this holiday season. The Amazon Black Friday sale has so many options and so many deals, it’s impossible to hit them all. Luckily for you, we at BGR Deals have scoured through some of the best categories and highlighted all of the deals you should not be missing.

There are so many hot deals available right now at Amazon, from pandemic essentials like FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer to $60 off our favorite Instant Pot, $50 off AirPods Pro, the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $29.99, and plenty more. You won’t find a better sale on Amazon devices maybe ever, as there are over 160 deals currently going on in that incredible sale. Imagine being able to cash in on 140 deals to make your home smarter than it already is.

Going through Amazon’s deals has been what we’ve prided ourselves on this Black Friday, so that you don’t have to. That’s why this list is for the best electronics and accessories. While that is a broad category, there will be plenty of deals for you to check out. Make sure to check in with BGR’s massive round-up of all the biggest deals throughout Black Friday from every kind of category. Below are our picks for the best electronics and accessories.

Withings Thermo – smart Temporal Thermometer, FSA-Eligible, Suitable for Baby, Infant, Toddle… List Price:$99.00 Price:$69.00 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Withings Sleep - Sleep Tracking Pad Under The Mattress with Sleep Cycle Analysis List Price:$99.95 Price:$74.00 You Save:$25.95 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$59.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$36.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wellue Fingertip Pulse Oximeter 60F, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Alarm, Batteries, Car… List Price:$29.99 Price:$18.00 w/coupon You Save:$9.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter with Plethysmograph and Perfusion Index on the Ap… List Price:$69.95 Price:$37.98 You Save:$31.97 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… Price:$28.79 w/coupon Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD WiFi Borescope, 16 inch Focal Distance, Semi-Rigid… Price:$39.99 w/coupon Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

1080P Dual-Lens Endoscope, DEPSTECH Borescope with 4.5in IPS Screen, HD Inspection Camera with… Price:$66.21 w/coupon Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Lig… Price:$95.96 w/coupon Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, M… List Price:$69.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$25.00 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 120MB/s, C10, U1, Full HD, A1, M… List Price:$99.99 Price:$64.99 You Save:$35.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC UHS-I-Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - SDSQXAO-512G-GNCZN List Price:$129.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$50.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tile Starter Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Mate, 1 Slim) - Bluetooth Tracker, Item Locator & Finder for… List Price:$49.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Tile Performance Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Pro, 1 Slim) - Bluetooth Tracker, Item Locator & Finder… List Price:$59.99 Price:$44.99 You Save:$15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

StarTech.com SATA to USB Cable - USB 3.0 to 2.5” SATA III Hard Drive Adapter - External Conve… List Price:$17.99 Price:$9.00 You Save:$8.99 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin USB-IF Certified USB Type C (USB-C) to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter, Compatible with USB-C D… List Price:$34.99 Price:$21.80 You Save:$13.19 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TRENDnet USB to Serial 9-Pin Converter Cable, TU-S9, Connect a RS-232 Serial Device to a USB 2.… List Price:$14.99 Price:$8.99 You Save:$6.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TP-Link Nano USB Wifi Dongle 150Mbps High Gain Wireless Network Adapter for PC Desktop and Lapt… List Price:$13.99 Price:$9.99 You Save:$4.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker USB C HDMI Hub with AC Adapter, PowerPort 5-in-1 37.5W Charger, with 4K HDMI, 30W Power D… List Price:$75.99 Price:$52.99 You Save:$23.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

USB C Cable 60W 10ft, Anker Powerline III USB-C to USB-C Cable 2.0, USB C Charger Cable for Mac… List Price:$19.99 Price:$12.99 You Save:$7.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

KODAK Smile Instant Digital Bluetooth Printer for iPhone & Android – Edit, Print & Share 2x3… List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

KODAK Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera for 3.5 x 4.25 Zink Photo Paper - Bluetooth, 16MP Pi… List Price:$149.99 Price:$104.99 You Save:$45.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anker PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip with 3 Outlets and 3 USB Ports, Portable Design, 5 ft Exte… List Price:$23.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$4.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cell Phone Stand, Angle Height Adjustable LISEN Phone Stand For Desk, Thick Case Friendly Phone… List Price:$15.99 Price:$11.89 You Save:$4.10 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YOKERSU iPhone Charger, Nylon Braided Lightning Cable Fast Charging 2Pack 6ft Data Sync Transfe… List Price:$14.98 Price:$12.73 You Save:$2.25 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

