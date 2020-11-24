If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought Amazon’s huge week-long Black Friday 2020 sale was going to be the biggest news of the week, think again.

Startling though it may be, there’s actually a rare opportunity to get NIOSH-approved N95 masks from Amazon Prime that are on sale at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

What’s more, they’re sold directly by Amazon so you don’t have to worry about getting masks that aren’t genuine.

The week-long Amazon Black Friday 2020 sale is now underway and you’ll find incredible discounts on thousands upon thousands of best-selling products. But beyond all the deals gadgets and gizmos like AirPods Pro, Sonos speakers, Bose headphones, and TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, there are also some shocking deals on coronavirus pandemic essentials that are impossible to find just about anywhere else.

And the biggest news is that you can actually get NIOSH-approved N95 masks that are sold directly by Amazon for just $2.55 each!

ZYB-11 N95 respirators are manufactured by Xiantao Zhongyi Safety & Protection Products, and as we mentioned above, they’re NIOSH-approved. Every other NIOSH-approved N95 mask on Amazon’s site is restricted so that it can only be purchased by hospitals and government agencies, so there’s a good chance that this listing is a mistake. In fact, it’s especially likely considering these masks are sold directly by Amazon instead of a third-party!

We have no doubt that two things will soon happen now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. Either Amazon will fix its mistake and restrict the masks to just hospitals and government agencies again, or they’ll sell out. If the former happens, by the way, don’t worry because Amazon always fulfills orders when it makes mistakes like these. In any case, there are plenty of terrific alternatives for anyone who misses out on this opportunity.

First and foremost, AccuMed KN95 masks have been flying off the shelves lately for a few good reasons. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon that are sold by a US company, and our readers love that about them. They’re also 15% off when you clip the on-site coupon, so they’re just $2.23 each right now. NIOSH has tested them and certified that they filter up to 98% of small airborne particles, which is just as good as most N95 masks out there — including the ZYB-11 masks noted above.

Of note, AccuMed masks are available with elastic earloops like other KN95 masks, or with elastic headbands like N95 masks that many people find to be more comfortable and secure.

If you want to spend even less money and you don’t mind getting masks that aren’t from a US company, Powecom KN95 masks are best-sellers that are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months. They’re also FDA-authorized and NIOSH-tested, so you can’t go wrong.

