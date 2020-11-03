If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With Black Friday 2020 just a few weeks away, Amazon has a slew of early deals that are already available now.

You’ll find plenty of early Black Friday deals available in Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub, but there are a few in particular that really blew us away.

Here, we’ll show you our top 5 favorite deals in Amazon’s early Black Friday 2020 sale.

We’re now just three weeks away from Black Friday 2020, and it might be one of the only normal things to look forward to this holiday season. After all, families will be avoiding big gatherings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with new case numbers surging to record highs all across the country. The weeks ahead of Black Friday 2020 are also quite different than what we’ve seen in the past. For one thing, so many Black Friday deals are already available now since people are trying to take care of holiday shopping early to avoid shipping bottlenecks. For another, the hottest deals among our readers right now aren’t on any gadgets or gizmos — instead, they’re deals on coronavirus pandemic essentials.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks and Nan Qi Xing KN95 masks are by far the hottest items because they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH. They’re also deeply discounted right now and so is Purell hand sanitizer, which is pretty shocking. Sleek black KN95 face masks are big-sellers as well right now at just $1.40 each, and tons of people are stocking up on Clorox wipes, even at inflated prices. With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to climb, prices will unfortunately continue to increase in the coming weeks.

The good news for holiday shoppers is that there are plenty of deals on nonessentials, too. As we mentioned, Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals hub is packed full of deep discounts ahead of this year’s Black Friday shopping blitz. Definitely dig around through there to see all of today’s top deals, but there are five in particular that we wanted to bring to your attention.

From Prime Day 2020’s best-selling wireless headphones for just $22.49 and a massive $301 discount on the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself to a $290 Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle on sale for just $149.99, you’ll find incredible opportunities to save on gifts for anyone on your list — or for yourself. These early Black Friday deals are so good, we can’t even believe they’re real.

Make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom because we’ve included a few bonus deals to check out!

