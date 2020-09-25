If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Best-selling, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks have a big discount right now, and all of Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods models are down to their lowest prices ever with discounts up to $50.

Those are all among the best-selling deals of the week for our readers, but there are other great bargains that have also blown up this week.

In this roundup, we’ll show you Amazon’s five best-selling products this week from its popular electronics category.

There is nothing more popular from this past week than the rare sale on Powecom KN95 face masks. They’re the only KN95 face masks on Amazon’s site that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized for use by the FDA, and they were found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks, so it’s pretty crazy that they’re on sale right now at a discount for a fraction of the price of N95s It’s a big surprise, and it’s a good time to load up because the novel coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Purell pump bottles and 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles are also down to the best prices we’ve seen since the pandemic began.

AirPods were also huge for our readers thanks to some of the deepest discounts ever on Amazon. It’s basically Prime Day 2020 right now for Apple’s insanely popular all of Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods models, and they’ve been flying off the shelves. A bunch of Bose headphones and wireless speakers are discounted right now as well, but none of that was popular enough to make Amazon’s top-5 list this week in the massive electronics category. Let’s take a look at which gadgets and accessories made the cut.

5. Roku Streaming Stick+

Streaming devices were big sellers this week, and the one that landed in the #5 slot is one of the best streamers ever made. It’s the Roku Streaming Stick+ that launched at $60, but you can snag one right now for just $49.99.

4. Roku Express HD

The aforementioned Roku Streaming Stick+ is indeed a tremendous value at $49, but you can spend even less if you don’t care about 4K resolution or HDR content. That’s why the Roku Express HD is this week’s #4 top seller.

3. Fire TV Stick

The #3 top-seller this week definitely won’t come as a surprise since it’s one of Amazon’s best-selling products of all time. That’s right, it’s the Fire TV Stick!

2. Echo Dot

The $50 Echo Dot is always a best-seller at Amazon and a big part of the reason why is because it often goes on sale for even less than $50. Head over to Amazon now and you can pick up as many Dots as you want for $39.99 each.

1. Fire TV Stick 4K

In the #1 spot this week, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s probably the best streaming media device Amazon has ever made, in terms of value. It also comes with a full year of Food Network Kitchen for free if you grab one right now.

