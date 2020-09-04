If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

3M N95 face masks for sale online aren’t nearly as difficult to find these days as they have been, provided you’re willing to pay inflated prices.

That said, you might not realize is that Amazon has another fantastic option that’s far less expensive: Powecom KN95 face masks with a rare price discount.

They’re the only KN95 face masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like the coronavirus — that’s even better performance than most 3M N95 face masks.

Powecom’s wildly popular masks sold out recently when our readers swarmed Amazon to buy them, but they’re now back in stock for the time being.

Shocking though it may be, you can actually get real N95 masks right now on Amazon. Head over to Amazon’s disposable respirator page and you’ll find several fantastic options from leading brands like 3M, Honeywell, and more. Our favorite by far is the Moldex 2200 N95 mask, which is almost impossible to find anywhere else. N95 masks like these options from Moldex, 3M, Honeywell, and Makrite are considered the gold standard in COVID-19 protection, and they’re still in short supply amid the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why if you want some, you have to be willing to pay inflated prices.

What you might not realize, however, is that there’s another option out there that’s just as good and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg. In fact, it’s not “just as good,” it’s actually even better!

When it comes to basic protection in low-risk situations, Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are fine. They’re also on sale right now for just $0.39 each — an all-time low. You’d have to be crazy not to at least pick up a box since we’ll all need to keep wearing face masks for the foreseeable future. If you want something a bit sleeker, you’ll also find black 3-ply face masks and black reusable cloth face masks in stock right now. For higher-risk situations, however, you need a better face mask that does more to protect you — 3-ply masks mainly keep you from spreading COVID-19 if you’re already infected.

For higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people or riding on public transportation, you need much better protection than those 3-ply masks and cloth masks can offer. Don’t worry… we’ve got you covered.

Powecom KN95 face masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s list of authorized KN95 masks. Of note, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are up to 99.2% effective as opposed to the 95% minimum for an N95 or KN95 mask. Most N95 masks from 3M have been found by NIOSH to filter between 95% and 97% od small airborne particles like human coronaviruses, so these Powecom masks offer even better protection than the market leader.

You’ll easily pay $100, $150, or even more for a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks, but these FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks only cost $45 for a 10-pack. Grab them today, however, and you’ll only pay $25.75 — that’s just $2.58 per mask! What’s more, this is a straight discount as opposed to a coupon, so you can buy as many packs as you want at this price instead of just one. These masks sold out last week when tens of thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to get them, so you shouldn’t expect them to stay in stock too long. And when that listing for Powecom masks inevitably sells out, here’s another one that’s about the same price.

Those are definitely our top choice and they’re the best-selling KN95 masks among our readers, but there are two more great options we want to share. If those masks sell out of if you’re looking for some variety to ensure you get masks with the best possible fit, check out COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks. The COVAFLU masks are by a British healthcare company called Clinova, and they’re extremely popular on Amazon at just $3.50 each. SupplyAID masks are just as good, and 5-packs are in stock right now.

Also of note as far as hand hygiene goes, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. Highlights include new lower prices on 3-packs of Purell pump bottles, 4-packs of 1oz Purell bottles, 6-packs of 6oz Purell bottles, and 12-packs of large 16oz Purell bottles, with that last option offering the lowest price per ounce for Purell on Amazon. You can also pick up wildly popular Suave hand sanitizer if you want even better value.

