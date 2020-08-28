If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A crazy sale made its way to the top of the list this week among our readers: Powecom KN95 face masks for just $2.58 each instead of $4.50. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are NIOSH-tested and FDA-authorized, so it makes sense that they flew off the shelves.

Another deal that our readers couldn’t get enough of is a 6-pack of 2oz Purell bottles for just over $25.

If you’re wondering about the best-selling electronics this week as opposed to coronavirus essentials, we’ll show you the five top sellers right here.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find Powecom KN95 face masks on sale for just $25.75 per 10-pack instead of $45. These are the only KN95 face masks on Amazon’s entire site that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA, and they were found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks, so it’s pretty crazy that they’re on sale right now at a discount! It’s a big surprise, and it’s a good time to load up because the novel coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. 6-pack of 2oz Purell bottles are also on sale for about $25 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Moving past sanitizers, face masks, and other items that help prevent COVID-19 infections, electronics are still quite popular among our readers as well. For example, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro are top sellers thanks to a new deeper discount at Amazon, and both AirPods 2 models are on sale as well, with the entry-level model down to its lowest price of all time. Tons of Bose headphones and wireless speakers are discounted this week as well, but no headphones from Apple or Bose were popular enough to make Amazon’s top-5 list this week. Let’s take a look at which gadgets and accessories made the cut.

5. Blink Mini

The $35 Blink Mini plug-in smart security camera is the most affordable home security camera that Amazon’s Blink brand has ever made. Right now it’s on sale for just $29.99, which is an absolute steal.

Introducing Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080 HD video, motion… $29.99 Available from Amazon

4. Apple Watch Series 3

On sale at the lowest price of all time, the Apple Watch Series 3 scraped its way to #4 this week, which is pretty impressive for a devices that was first released in 2017. There’s no question that it’s the best value in smartwatches even at full retail, so it’s no mystery why it has been so popular with a discount.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band $169.00 Available from Amazon

3. Fire TV Stick

It’s rare that we tell our readers not to buy something on Amazon’s best-sellers list, but definitely don’t buy the Fire TV Stick in the #3 spot. Why not? Because the upgraded Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale right now for the exact same price!

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote plus 1 year subscription to Food Network Kitchen at no ad… $39.99 Available from Amazon

2. Echo Dot

The $50 Echo Dot is always a best-seller at Amazon and a big part of the reason why is because it often goes on sale for even less than $50. Head over to Amazon now and you cam pick up two Dots on sale for $39.99 each if you check out with the coupon code DOT2PK.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Plum $39.99 each From Amazon| Use code DOT2PK

1. Fire TV Stick 4K

In the #1 spot this week, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s probably the best streaming media device Amazon has ever made, in terms of value. It also comes with a full year of Food Network Kitchen for free if you grab one right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K plus 1 year subscription to Food Network Kitchen at no additional cost (with a… $39.99 Available from Amazon

