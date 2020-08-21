If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can find so many great deals right now on Amazon, but the best bargains we’ve come across this past week are all on the verge of selling out or ending.

In this post, we’ve rounded up five deals in particular that you really need to check out before they disappear.

Included in this week’s roundup are rare chances to order Purell hand sanitizer at the lowest price we’ve seen in months, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH found to outperform some 3M N95 masks, and the lowest price ever on the incredible Roomba i7+ that empties itself when it’s done cleaning.



This week’s best-selling products among our readers likely won’t come as much of a surprise, and that’s because they’re pretty much always best-sellers. Amazon’s #1 most popular blue 3-ply face masks are down to a new all-time low price of just $0.39 a pop, but they always fly off the shelves so this deal definitely won’t last. Then, top-selling Powecom KN95 face masks that were tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA are back in stock as well, and they’ve been discounted for the first time so sellouts are inevitable. You can also snag Harley Brand N95 face masks if you hurry, but they’re undoubtedly going to sell out soon as well.

If should go without saying that those aren’t the only great deals from Amazon that we covered this past week. Five of the hottest sales of the week are still happening today over at Amazon, and they’re all going to be ending either today or at some point over the weekend. In other words, this is your last chance to get in on the action before it’s too late.

Face masks

We mentioned FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks above, and they’ve been very popular among our readers this past week. It’s easy to understand why, of course, since they’re currently the only KN95 face masks available on Amazon that are NIOSH-tested and FDA-approved. We expect them to sell out very soon now that they’re on sale at a discount, so stock up while there’s still time. Once they’re gone, the most popular alternatives right now are COVAFLU KN95 face masks at $3 each.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $26.19 ($2.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $29.99 ($3.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Actual Harley Brand N95 face masks are in stock as well, which is extremely rare since they’re the only N95 masks on Amazon being sold to everyone instead of just hospitals and government agencies.

Harley 20 Packs Men Women Adult Costume Reusable Cotton Cloth Mask for Face Protection from Dus… $178.00 ($8.90 / mask) Available from Amazon

Last but certainly not least, the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire website are back on sale for just $0.39 per mask for the first time ever. It’s a new all-time low price by quite a wide margin, and there is absolutely no chance that this deal will stick around for very long. Definitely stock up on them while you can!

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.51 ($0.39 / mask) Available from Amazon

Purell hand sanitizer

The first and hottest sale we need to cover here isn’t necessarily a “deal,” so to speak. In fact, prices are inflated so it’s not a bargain at all. But you’ve got a rare opportunity to pick up Purell hand sanitizer and Purell sanitizing wipes on Amazon and we would be remiss if we didn’t give our readers one last chance to do it. Many of the Purell listings we’ve covered this past week are already sold out, but the ones that are left are listed below — including a 6-pack of 2oz Purell bottles at the lowest price we’ve seen and another listing with the lowest per-ounce price for Purell on Amazon. These will definitely be gone by the end of this weekend, so you’ll need to hurry if you want some.

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $148.79 ($0.77 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $26.25 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $13.55 for 4 1oz bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz $3.98 Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $23.50 Available from Amazon

Once those all sell out — and they WILL sell out — you get highly sought-after Suave hand sanitizer at a much better price anyway.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Roomba Sale

The Roomba i7+ is the single best Roomba robot vacuum of all time, and it’s on sale right now at the lowest price ever. Why is it so special? On top of incredible suction and all the premium features you might want, this fantastic autonomous vacuum cleaner actually empties itself once it’s done cleaning! You’ll also find the all-time best-selling Roomba 960 robot vacuum on sale today if you hurry.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $699.00 Available from Amazon

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair,… $399.00 Available from Amazon

Amazon Device Deals

Pretty much every popular device Amazon makes is on sale this week, from the Fire TV Stick 4K to the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite and everything in between. You can see all the deals right here on Amazon’s site, and our favorites are below. Most or even all of these deals will disappear over the weekend.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $34.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $34.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Premium sound with built-in smart home hub - Charcoal $74.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with clock and Alexa - Sandstone $39.99 Available from Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage – Ad-Supported $99.99 Available from Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony’s brand new WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones have FINALLY been released, and they’re amazing. That said, they’re just about the same as the previous-generation model in terms of sound quality, so you can save a ton of cash by picking up the international version of Sony’s WH1000XM3 headphones instead. Sony’s high-end WF1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are also on sale with a huge discount, but both deals will likely end in the next few days.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Overhead Black Headphones (2020) $348.00 Available from Amazon

SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (… $247.00 Available from Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… $178.00 Available from Amazon

