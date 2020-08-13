If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With new coronavirus case numbers continuing to soar across the country, face coverings like Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks have been the most popular items we cover.

Purell hand sanitizer is a close second, of course, and prices just plummeted after months of price-gouging.

The hottest listing right now is a 12-pack of 8oz Purell pump bottles sold directly by Amazon, not a third-party seller, and you can also get a 12-pack of 16oz Purell bottles at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in months.

When it comes to essentials designed to protect you from COVID-19, there’s nothing more essential than a good face mask. Our readers are smart and safe, so that’s why face masks have been the most popular product category we’ve been covering for the past few months. Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer face masks are at the top of the list since they cost just $0.48 each thanks to a coupon you can clip, and they’re perfect for regular everyday activities where you’re also socially distanced.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask)

For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being near other people indoors, you’ll need a more effective face mask. Powecom KN95 face masks are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are NIOSH-tested and FDA-authorized, and they’re somehow in stock right now. Another popular option is SupplyAID KN95 face masks, which come in 5-packs and are currently listed at a new, lower price.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized $44.99 ($4.50 / mask)

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK Mask $19.87 ($3.97 / mask)

Masks are indeed the most important thing you need to protect yourself, but hand sanitizer comes in at a close second. Now that economies have reopened and we’re spending less time at home, we need to be sure to sanitize our hands anytime we touch a surface or object in a public or communal space. Running to the bathroom every 10 seconds to use soap and water isn’t feasible, which is why Purell hand sanitizer is so popular. And today, we have some fantastic news: Purell prices just plummeted on Amazon so it’s the perfect time to stock up.

First and foremost, you can actually get highly sought-after Purell hand sanitizer in 8oz pump bottles right now. What’s more, they’re sold directly by Amazon rather than a third-party seller, and they’re actually priced quite reasonably. These will DEFINITELY sell out quickly though, so you’ll want to hurry if you have any chance of picking up a 12-pack.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) $51.90 for 12 bottles

There are more good options to be found, too. 12-packs of 16oz Purell bottles are down to the lowest price we’ve seen in a very long time. You can also pick up 4-packs of Purell travel bottles for $17.96, which is the best price we’ve come across since the pandemic first started. And finally, pricing on Purell sanitizing wipes is still inflated, but it’s not as bad as it has been so it might be a good time to stock up. The same can be said of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, 3-packs of which are still price-gouged but about $40 less than they have been.

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $154.49 ($0.80 / ounce)

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel 1 OZ Travel Size (4 Pack) $17.96 for 4 bottles

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $39.00

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Lemon 3 Packs of 75 Count, 225 Count $79.00

Finally, if you’re not insistant on picking up Purell brand hand sanitizer, you can get a much better deal on the pump bottles everyone wants. 12-packs of Germ-x sanitizer in 8oz pump bottles can be had for just $35 and change, which is nearly $20 less than Purell 12-packs even at the new, lower price. And if you’re looking for spray bottles instead, people can’t get enough of Suave hand sanitizer right now. Both of these options are just as effective as Purell but they cost much less money.

Germ-x Germ-x Hand Sanitizer, Original with Pump, 8 Fl Ounce (Pack of 12), 96 Fl Oz $35.38 for 12 bottles

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles

