‘House of Cards’ season 6 stops shooting after Kevin Spacey sexual assault allegations

Production of season 6 of House of Cards has been “halted until further notice,” Deadline reports.

“MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew,” the production company and Netflix told Deadline in a joint statement.

Actor Anthony Rapp recently made public accusations of sexual abuse against Kevin Spacey, who plays the lead role of Frank Underwood in Netflix’s hit original series. Spacey half-apologized for his actions in a statement issued after Rapp’s allegations, while not going quite far enough to admit guilt.

Netflix already confirmed that season 6 of House of Cards would be the last, but this news calls into question whether season 6 will air at all. Spacey has not yet been scheduled to appear on the set of the production.

Executives from MRC and Netflix yesterday arrived in Baltimore, where House of Cards is filming, “to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported.”

Developing…