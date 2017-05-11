Emoji finally make sense when explained by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

Unless you’re a card-carrying Houseparty-savvy teen, you probably get confused by emoji some time. Multi-emoji phrases, in particular, can be a delicate and nuanced art form that’s challenging to interpret.

Luckily, Parks and Recreation power couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally went on The Late Show this week to provide careful and in no way amusing translations of some popular phrases.

I’m not entirely convinced that these translations would be approved by official emoji translators (yep, that’s as real job), but they are definitely more accurate than anything I could come up with.

Offerman isn’t particularly known for his prowess with digital translation. He’s been on late-night television plenty of times before, but it’s normally to give someone a piece of hardwood furniture, or talk about very first-world problems like why he hates shaving.