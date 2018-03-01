Save $50 on the hottest new Alexa enabled robot vacuum on Amazon

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N79 has been one of the most popular and best reviewed robot vacuums on Amazon ever since it first launched. It’s still a great option of course, but now there’s a brand new version that’s better in every way. The just-launched ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a staggering value, offering features typically reserved for models that cost two or even three times as much. It has a three-stage cleaning system that works just as well on low-pile carpets as it does on wood and tile, it has a battery that lasts nearly two hours before it needs to be recharged, and it has sensors that prevent bumps and drops. On top of all that, it features integrated Wi-Fi and Alexa compatibility!

ECOVACS’s new N79S is worth every penny at its normal price of $249.98, but it just went on sale for the first time ever. Between now and March 10th, you can clip the on-site coupon and pick one up for just $199.98, a savings of $50.

Here are some key details about the N79S from the product page:

Alexa & Smart App Controls: Use Alexa voice commands to direct cleaning. Use the ECOVACS App to customize, schedule & monitor cleaning sessions, accessory status, & receive error alerts. Note: Requires 2.4G Hz Wi-Fi

3-Stage Cleaning System: High-efficiency vacuum suction, deep reach helix main brush & wide reach side brushes guided by intelligent navigation system, plus 3 specialized cleaning modes

1.7 Hours Battery Life: Lithium battery supports up to 100+ minutes of quiet cleaning, a 1000 pa power max cleaning mode & air filtration. Note: Results vary depending on floor type

Anti-Collision & Drop Sensor Protection: Comprehensive, intelligent sensor safety technology plus soft, durable protective bumpers

1-Year Warranty, plus Accessories: Includes (1) instruction manual, (1) remote control, (1) main brush, (4) side brushes, (1) power adapter, (1) docking station & fantastic customer support

UPDATE: We’ve heard from the manufacturer and they’re apparently having problems getting the accessory kit promo code to work. As such, we’ve removed it from this post.

