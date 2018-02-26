Every single outlet on this $30 smart power strip can be controlled individually with Alexa

Smart plugs are among the coolest new gadgets out there, because they add “smarts” to just about any little device that plugs into a standard wall outlet. Want to control your lamp or coffee maker with Alexa? Done. Want to stop your TV or rechargeable toothbrush from sucking up power when you’re not home? Easy peasy. But here’s something you might not be aware of: for the same price as a single Alexa enabled smart plug, you can get a Conico Smart Surge Protector with four outlets that can each be individually controlled with Alexa. Last time we checked, four is better than one.

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

Compatible with Alexa: This Wi-Fi power strip can sync with the Alexa, can be voice control by echo, echo dot, and echo show,after connecting the Jinvoo Smart app successfully. You can voice control 4 smart AC plugs individually on Jinvoo app with Amazon Echo accessories.

Remote Wireless Control: Use the full control mode or control 4 smart sockets individually with your smart phone through Wi-Fi/3G/4G network no matter where you are, but the 4 USB port can only be controlled together.

Surge Protection: This power strip surge protector supports surge protection, effective absorption of the sudden high voltage, protect the connection equipment from damage.

Schedule on/off: Equipped with 4 smart plugs and 4 USB charging ports with 5ft long power cord, best idea for home office and professional workstations. With the Jinvoo App, you can create timer to schedule control this wireless multi outlets power bar. It will never be a dark home when you go home.

Easy to Operate: Just connect this usb power strip with your wall outlet, download the Jinvoo Smart app, add it into your account via 2.4G wifi network. When you turn it on/off on app, you would find that this smart extension cord is quick response, not time delay. Conico Smart Power Strip has been approved for safety and quality assurance (ETL and FCC certificate).

