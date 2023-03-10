Tile tracker sale includes Pro, Slim, and Mate with 3-year battery life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Tile trackers are on sale right now at Amazon, where you’ll find three of the company’s most popular models at the lowest prices of 2023. These Tile deals start at just $19.99 for the Tile Mate, which is usually $25.

Also on sale is the Tile Pro, which was completely redesigned in its latest iteration and is currently 20% off. Finally, the Tile Slim with its remarkable 3-year battery life and 250-foot range is 20% off as well.

Apple finally entered the item tracker space with its AirTag a couple of years ago. As most people would have predicted, Apple’s offering has taken much of the focus away from more established rivals that have been in the market for years.

Of course, Tile is still one of the biggest and best names in the item tracker business. And if you check out our guide on the best Apple deals, you’ll notice that there aren’t currently any discounts on the AirTag.

Meanwhile, three of Tile’s most popular models are on sale right now with deep discounts.

First up, the newest version of the Tile Mate is on sale for $19.99 instead of $25. That’s a 20% discount, and it’s the lowest price of the year so far.

The Tile Mate is a compact model with Tile’s traditional rounded square shape. Like other recent tracker models, the 2022 Tile Mate offers up to 250 feet of range as well as battery life of up to 3 years.

$19.99 is a terrific price for this model when you consider that it’s comparable with the AirTag, which is $29.

Two more Tile trackers are on sale as well, including the newest Tile Pro. This model features a totally new design as well as two things you won’t find on the Tile Mate.

First, the Tile Pro has a range of up to 400 feet. That’s 60% farther than the range of the Tile Mate, which is already impressive. And second, on top of that, the Tile Pro has a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year. When the Tile Mate battery dies, you have to replace the tracker itself.

Also of note, the credit card-sized Tile Slim is discounted as part of this sale. It has 250-foot range and 3-year battery life just like the Tile Mate, but it’s slim enough to slide into a wallet without you even feeling it.

The Tile Pro and Tile Slim both retail for $35, but they’re each 20% off so you can buy them for $27.99 apiece.