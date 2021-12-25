10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 rapid tests, AirPods, $90 Nest, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Merry Christmas everyone! For anyone who celebrates it, Christmas is generally a pretty joyous day. For us, however, it’s bittersweet. That’s because all the awesome holiday deals we’ve been taking advantage of are now done.

That’s okay though, because it just makes room for even more amazing deals!

Amazon and other top retailers still have so many fantastic deals through the end of the year. And on Saturday, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorites. The list includes AirPods Pro with a massive $70 discount, the newest Nest Thermostat at the lowest price of all time, and more.

On top of all that, we have one shocking deal that we can’t even believe is real. COVID-19 rapid tests are impossible to find in stores right now. But Amazon has them in stock… with a huge discount.

That’s crazy!

Check out all 10 of today’s top deals right here.

Check out all of today’s best bargains below, and have a wonderful Christmas!

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.49 You Save:$15.50 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$70.00 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… Price:$49.99 ($25.00 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi… List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner List Price:$599.99 Price:$553.86 You Save:$46.13 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$134.99 Price:$89.99 ($30.00 / Count) You Save:$45.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$39.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$20.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

