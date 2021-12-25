10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 rapid tests, AirPods, $90 Nest, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Merry Christmas everyone! For anyone who celebrates it, Christmas is generally a pretty joyous day. For us, however, it’s bittersweet. That’s because all the awesome holiday deals we’ve been taking advantage of are now done.
That’s okay though, because it just makes room for even more amazing deals!
Amazon and other top retailers still have so many fantastic deals through the end of the year. And on Saturday, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorites. The list includes AirPods Pro with a massive $70 discount, the newest Nest Thermostat at the lowest price of all time, and more.
On top of all that, we have one shocking deal that we can’t even believe is real. COVID-19 rapid tests are impossible to find in stores right now. But Amazon has them in stock… with a huge discount.
That’s crazy!
Check out all 10 of today’s top deals right here.
- Best-selling and top-rated COVID-19 rapid tests aren’t just in stock at Amazon — they’re on sale with a huge 39% discount!
- While you’re at it, KN95 masks made in the USA are only $1.50 each
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $179 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out again
- It’s also worth mentioning that Apple’s AirPods 3 and other AirPods models are up to $70 off right now
- The Apple Watch SE is back down to Black Friday’s $229 price if you hurry, but most several are now sold out
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 106,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $15 each
- On top of that, Amazon Basics Super Soft bed sheets with 220,000+ 5-star reviews start at $14.99
- You’ll also find Amazon’s best-selling and most comfy mattress topper pad on sale for $37.90 today instead of $60
- The newest Nest Thermostat is down to $89.99 right now — that’s less than Black Friday!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling smart home security camera has a RARE discount that’s about to disappear
- Save $45 on the insanely powerful Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum
- The hottest Philips Hue deal of Black Friday 2021 is back!
- Don’t miss Amazon’s Echo Dot on sale for an all-time low price of $19.99 (or just 99¢ if you take advantage of this amazing deal!)
Check out all of today’s best bargains below, and have a wonderful Christmas!
