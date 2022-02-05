10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $149 AirPods 3, Beckham pillows, $5 Echo Dot, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
I live in the Northeast and when I woke up this morning, everything around my home was covered with a thick layer of ice. Thankfully, have have some of the hottest deals of 2022 to keep me warm.
The BGR Deals team dug around to find the very best Amazon deals available on Saturday. We’ve selected our 10 favorite deals of the day and they’re all listed down below. There are also some extra deals mixed in as a bonus, of course.
It’s important to note that any of these deals could disappear before you know it. That means you need to hurry or you might miss out.
Saturday’s best deals
Here are our picks for our 10 favorite daily deals you can get today Saturday February 5th, 2022:
- 🚨 Apple’s AirPods 3 are down to just $149.99 on Amazon (and all-time low price!) and AirPods Pro with MagSafe are $52 off at $197
- Also of note, AirPods 2 are back down to $99.99 and you can save $100 on AirPods Max
- Popular Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to just $4.24 each when you buy a 4-pack and clip the Amazon coupon.
- Best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are back in stock at Amazon that the list price has a shocking 40% reduction. Get them for just $12 per test!
- If those tests sell out, BD Veritor COVID-19 tests and iHealth COVID rapid tests are both in stock right now.
- Also, you should stock up on KN95 masks made in the USA now that they’re back in stock
- Or, get the sleek black KN95 masks everyone loves so much while they’re discounted
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with a whopping 117,000 5-star reviews are on sale for just $16 each
- Insanely popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 87,000 5-star reviews have a MASSIVE 50% discount today!
- Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto for just $19.99 instead of $50
- The #1 best-selling smart TV on Amazon’s whole site is down to just $99.99
- There are also tons of other smart TVs on sale right now — see the best deals right here
- Love your Instant Pot? Check out the Instant Vortex air fryer oven for an all-time low of $79.95
- Score an Echo Dot for just $4.99 when you bundle it with 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (eligible customers only)
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.
