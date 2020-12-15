A Democratic congresswoman from California, Rep. Katie Porter, has offered up at least one specific reason why Congress hasn’t been successful yet in passing a new stimulus bill.

Porter blames Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who’s insisted on protections for corporations against things like coronavirus-related lawsuits in any stimulus package.



This puts him at odds with Democrats and even some Republicans, who prioritize new stimulus checks for individuals.

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett said Congress needs to get its act together quickly and offer new financial aid to small businesses, in the form of a new stimulus bill, as so many of them continue to struggle and barely hang on as new shutdown measures loom.

Speaking with CNBC, the famed investor likened what those small businesses are facing to “an economic war,” and that Congress has an obligation to act. “I think the country owes it to the millions of small-business people … just renew the (Paycheck Protection Program) and get us to the end of the tunnel,” Buffett said. “When we went into World War II, a lot of industries were shut down; everything went to the defense production. Well, we’ve shut down a lot of people in this particular induced recession and others are prospering.” Which certainly begs the question, why has Congress gone this long since the passage of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act back in March? Why is it taking so long to pass a new stimulus bill, if one even comes at all?

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized coronavirus masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Katie Porter, a Democratic congresswoman from California, has the answer — or one of them, at any rate: Blame the delay, she says, on Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In a new opinion piece, she writes that one reason for the months-long stimulus stalemate is McConnell’s insistence on protecting corporations and businesses from a perceived wave of coronavirus-related lawsuits. “For months,” Porter writes, “McConnell has insisted that Congress should take action to protect corporations that are alleged to engage in wrongdoing and endanger their employees, consumers and patients. Companies that don’t provide protective equipment or mandate physical distancing in the workplace, for example, would face no civil liability when their workers become sick.”

She goes on to argue that this is a specious reason for holding up stimulus legislation that a bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to pass. For example, data from the law firm Hunton Kurth Andrews that tracks COVID-19 lawsuits shows that there have been less than 400 lawsuits in the country related to coronavirus exposure. By comparison, the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University show that the coronavirus has sickened more than 16.5 million people in the US and been responsible for over 300,000 deaths.

In terms of where things are now, lawmakers proposed two COVID stimulus packages on Monday, one that would cost $748 billion and another that would be priced at $160 billion.

The $748 billion package includes unemployment assistance, an extension to the eviction moratorium, funding for vaccine distribution, money for small businesses, and more. The $160 billion package focuses on aid for state and local governments as well as liability protection for businesses against COVID-related legal action. It remains to be seen whether new stimulus checks will be part of any final package that makes it all the way through the legislative process.

“Right now, I want to see checks — for more money than they’re talking about — going to people,” President Trump said during an interview with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News that aired on Sunday. “I’m pushing it very hard, and to be honest with you, if the Democrats really wanted to do the deal, they’d do the deal.”